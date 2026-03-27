Hyderabad neurologist shares ‘3 golden rules’ for heart care, warns even minor infections can trigger risk

New Delhi:

It is easy to assume that if your reports look fine, your heart is fine too. Normal cholesterol, decent blood work, no major symptoms. Everything seems under control. But that is not always the full picture.

Sometimes, the risk comes from things people tend to brush off. A short illness. A minor infection. Something that feels temporary. According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, these short-term triggers can quietly increase the risk of serious heart issues, even in otherwise healthy individuals.

Why short-term illnesses can affect your heart

In a recent post on X dated March 26, Dr Kumar pointed out, “Your clean blood work won’t necessarily protect you from a heart attack if short-term triggers are ignored.” He added that even common conditions like flu or gum infections can lead to acute cardiac events within days, despite normal cholesterol levels.

It sounds a bit unexpected, but the body reacts in ways that are not always obvious.

How infections can trigger heart problems

He explained that infections can trigger a chain of responses that directly impact the heart:

Systemic inflammation: The body goes into a heightened state of stress, putting extra load on the cardiovascular system

Pro-thrombotic state: Blood becomes more prone to clotting, increasing the risk of blockages

Plaque instability: Existing plaque in arteries can become unstable and rupture under stress, leading to sudden cardiac events

These changes can happen quickly. Sometimes within days.

3 golden rules to protect your heart

Dr Kumar also shared a few practical things that people often overlook, especially during illness:

Do not push through sickness: Intense exercise while unwell can place additional stress on the heart

Pay attention to oral hygiene: Gum infections and bacteria can contribute to inflammation linked to heart issues

Give your body time to recover: Jumping back into routine too quickly can do more harm than good

He put it simply, “Heart health is not just about staying active, it is also about knowing when to rest.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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