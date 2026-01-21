Is stress affecting your thyroid function? Experts weigh in Can stress impact your thyroid health? Experts explain how chronic stress affects thyroid function, hormones, and metabolism and what you can do to protect your hormonal balance.

New Delhi:

Modern-day life has caused us to be faced with stress as part of our lives. Occasional stress is to be expected in life. Repeated or prolonged stress may slowly affect many systems within our body, including the thyroid system. Many people are still unaware that there is a close connection between thyroid health, mental health, and stress.

The Thyroid is an important part of our body and helps to regulate metabolism and energy, body temperature control, and even mood. The Thyroid is located within a small butterfly-shaped gland (thyroid gland) within the neck region, and this small gland has a close working relationship with the Brain via a network known as the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Thyroid (HPT) Axis.

When we are under stressful situations, this delicate balance between the Hypothalamus and the Thyroid system may become disrupted.

According to Dr Vandana Boobna, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, stress alone doesn't directly cause thyroid diseases, but may trigger an imbalance in individuals predisposed to Thyroid Disease.

Can Thyroid Disorders Trigger Anxiety, Depression, and Mood Swings?

Yes, thyroid disorders are closely linked to mental and emotional health. Thyroid hormones influence brain chemistry, including neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which regulate mood.

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) is commonly associated with symptoms such as fatigue, low mood, brain fog, lack of motivation, and even clinical depression. Many patients describe feeling emotionally “slowed down.”

Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) can lead to anxiety, restlessness, irritability, panic attacks, sleep disturbances, and mood swings. In some cases, it may mimic symptoms of an anxiety disorder. Because these symptoms overlap with common mental health conditions, thyroid-related mood changes are often overlooked or misdiagnosed.

Stress can hurt thyroid operations while also leading to an increased severity of emotional problems, as well as physical issues associated with stressors. When untreated, these two conditions may reflect an ongoing emotional and physical cycle of symptoms.

People with ongoing mood changes along with other physical symptoms such as unexplained weight fluctuations, excessive hair loss, heart palpitations, intolerance to heat/cold, and menstrual cycle irregularities need to consider testing for thyroid diseases.

Most of the mood symptoms associated with thyroid disease can be reversed with the appropriate medical treatment. A combination of appropriate medical treatment for thyroid disease, along with effective stress management techniques, may significantly enhance an individual's quality of life.

There are three methods to identify and assist people who need support:

Regular thyroid function screening to detect early signs of hypothyroidism/hyperthyroidism.

Utilising stress-management strategies and practices to aid in reducing stress.

Using a healthy diet to help support the optimum functioning of the thyroid gland.

If you experience ongoing anxiety or feelings of depression, seek assistance from a mental health professional at the earliest opportunity.

Conclusion

Stress and thyroid health are deeply interconnected, and their impact extends beyond physical symptoms to emotional well-being. Recognising this link can help individuals seek timely medical care and avoid unnecessary suffering. If stress feels overwhelming and mood changes persist, it may be time to look beyond the surface; your thyroid could be playing a role.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Vitamin D deficiency during winter: Common symptoms and prevention tips