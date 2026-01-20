Vitamin D deficiency during winter: Common symptoms and prevention tips Vitamin D deficiency is common in winter due to a lack of sunlight. Learn the key warning signs, who is most at risk, and how to prevent low vitamin D levels during the cold season.

New Delhi:

As winter settles in, not only in the North but in different parts of the country, there are increasing complaints of aching joints, a stiff back, and unexplained sore joints without any apparent reason. Many people attribute this discomfort to cold weather or reduced activity, but a quieter factor often sits at the root of the problem: vitamin D deficiency.

Despite living in a sun-rich country, a large proportion of Indians enter winter with already low vitamin D levels. Shorter daylight hours, heavier clothing, and more time spent indoors only deepen the deficit, quietly affecting bone strength, muscle function, and joint comfort.

Why Vitamin D Matters for Bones and Joints

According to Dr Simon Thomas, Director and Head of Robotic Joint Replacement & Reconstruction, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, vitamin D plays a central role in calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. In fact, if the vitamin D level is insufficient, calcium in the food won't be utilised efficiently, which will make the bones gradually weaker.

Vitamin D is not only good for bones but also positively affects muscle strength and regulates the inflammatory process. Inflammation can be understood as bodily pain, and low vitamin D that has been linked to muscle pain, tiredness, and local hypersensitivity, especially in the joints. Therefore, it is no wonder that motions can be perceived as more painful and difficult in such a state.

The symptoms become more apparent during winter when one is less exposed to sunlight. The pain is generally spread over different parts of the body rather than being sharp and only in one spot. It can also be from the deep, long-lasting kind of pain that remains even though there is no injury.

The Indian Reality: Widespread Deficiency

Multiple Indian studies have highlighted how common vitamin D deficiency is across age groups. A large review published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism reported that 80–90% of Indians have insufficient or deficient vitamin D levels, including people living in urban areas with access to sunlight.

Urban lifestyles play a major role. Office-based work, limited outdoor activity, air pollution that blocks ultraviolet B rays, and cultural clothing practices all reduce effective sun exposure. During winter months, these factors combine, making the deficiency more pronounced just when the musculoskeletal system is under added seasonal stress.

Winter, Inflammation, and Joint Pain

Low vitamin D levels are linked to raised inflammatory markers in the body. Inflammation is not a rapid cause of joint damage, but it can increase the pain signals and consequently worsen situations like early-stage osteoarthritis or chronic back pain.

A 2025 study published in Nutrients reported that reduced levels of vitamin D were associated with more severe knee and hip osteoarthritis, higher pain scores, and greater functional impairment compared with patients with normal vitamin D levels.

This explains why some people have joint pains during the cold season, although they do not change their activity or gain weight. The joints may not necessarily deteriorate very quickly, but the body's capability to control inflammation and muscle function is only marginally effective.

Who is Most At Risk

Some people are more at risk during winter. For instance, older adults cannot naturally produce vitamin D in their skin. People with darker skin require longer exposure to the sun to get the same amount of vitamin D as lighter skin. Women, especially those who have low dietary calcium intake, and people with obesity or thyroid disorders are at a greater risk, too.

Joint surgery patients or those with chronic knee or back pain may find that their healing is slower or their stiffness is increased when vitamin D levels are low, because muscle strength and balance are directly influenced.

Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

Sometimes, the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are not overtly clear. Each of the following conditions, from body aches, morning stiffness, muscle cramps, falls, or fatigue that fails to resolve with rest, can be a sign of non-specific symptoms. Ongoing fractures due to stress or joint pains with no explainable reason, especially in the winter seasons, need to be assessed.

Practical Steps to Protect Bone Health

Vitamin D deficiency often proves easy to treat once identified. Opportunities for safe sunlight exposure provide the most natural supply, and spending even 15-30 minutes outdoors with your face and arms exposed can be helpful, though the winter sun may not be as effective in northern India. Food-based sources include fortified milk, eggs, and fatty fish, although these contribute only moderately and are rarely adequate on their own.

Blood testing confirms deficiency, and supplementation, if medically guided, with a doctor's supervision, is a safe and effective option. Moreover, vitamin D is most effective when one has a good calcium intake and does regular weight-bearing exercise, which together support bone density and help in stabilising joints.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Back pain, knee issues, stiff necks: Why joint problems are hitting 30–45-year-olds