Oxidative stress and male infertility: Expert explains impact on sperm DNA quality Are you aware? Oxidative stress is known to damage sperm DNA, reducing fertility and increasing the risk of complications. Here, the expert helps to decode how oxidative stress impacts sperm DNA and fertility.

Just like females, fertility problems are also rampant in males. Many men suffer in silence due to shame, stigma, and myths linked to this subject. Male fertility is not just about sperm count or motility; the quality of sperm DNA is equally important. Did you know? Oxidative stress causes DNA damage in sperm, which can affect conception and embryo health.

According to Dr Madhukar J Shinde, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, PCMC, Oxidative stress happens when there is an imbalance between free radicals, unstable molecules that damage cells, and the body’s natural antioxidants. Various factors, such as smoking, pollution, poor diet, excessive alcohol, stress, and even intense exercise, can increase free radicals. Over time, these molecules can alter sperm DNA, leading to reduced fertility, higher chances of miscarriage, and potential long-term health effects for offspring.

This is how oxidative stress affects sperm DNA:

So, free radicals can break strands of DNA in sperm and affect fertilisation. Oxidative damage weakens sperm movement, affecting their ability to reach and fertilise the egg. Stress on cells can change sperm shape, reducing fertility. Damaged sperm DNA can lead to early miscarriage or complications during pregnancy. So, consult an expert and make informed choices when it comes to her reproductive health.

Tips to reduce oxidative stress and protect sperm:

It is necessary to opt for antioxidant-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains to neutralise free radicals. Ensure to quit smoking and alcohol, which can raise oxidative stress and damage sperm DNA. Regular physical activity reduces stress, but avoid excessive workouts that can raise free radicals. It is also necessary to de-stress by doing meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises help lower cortisol and oxidative damage. Avoid too many hot water baths, wearing tight undergarments/underwear, which should be comfortable and loose, and avoid keeping the laptops on the laps for prolonged hours, as the heat emitted can cause damage.

Limit exposure to pollution, chemicals, and pesticides, which can also impact fertility. Taking the correct and appropriate dosage of C, E, zinc, selenium supplements, and antioxidant supplements as recommended by the doctor. Men with fertility concerns should get semen analysis and oxidative stress tests to detect DNA damage early. So, try to follow the vital tips given in the article and improve reproductive health. Men, you must pay attention to your fertility and improve the chances of conception.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

