From first to third trimester: How stress affects you and your baby

Pregnancy is an exciting time, and it comes with many different emotions. You may be nervous or unsure about what to expect from your body during this time, but there are also many things to look forward to as your body prepares for the new life to be nurtured within. However, some stressors may lead to long-term negative effects on both the mother's and the baby's health. The following articles describe how stress can affect pregnant women and what you can do to reduce the impact of stress on your body.

According to Dr Madhuri Burande Laha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, pregnant women undergo many changes both physically and emotionally. It is normal for a woman to experience periods of discomfort, doubt, and concern as her body makes preparations for the arrival of a new child. Still, if a woman has high levels of stress, it may trigger a hormonal imbalance that has the potential to negatively affect her baby's growth and development. Understanding the relationship between the level of stress experienced by the mother during her pregnancy and the effects of that stress on her baby is critical.

Stress during different trimesters

In the first trimester, hormonal changes and the fear of miscarriage or morning sickness can bring in anxiety and fear. Though a woman will be happy that she has conceived, she can also feel overwhelmed. High levels of the stress hormone cortisol may interfere with early fetal development.

Prolonged or unmanaged stress during pregnancy can also lead to complications such as hypotension, intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), and preterm labour, which may result in a low birth weight or preterm baby often requiring NICU care after birth. Hence, practising relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing and light exercise, can help balance emotions.

During the second trimester, physical discomfort and changes in body shape can be seen in women. Worries about weight gain, upcoming tests, or the baby’s health may cause emotional stress. Persistent stress can affect sleep, appetite, and even immunity. Support from family, friends, and the expert is the need of the hour. Stay calm and positive, join a support group, and open up about how you feel with your loved ones.

The majority of women experience extreme fatigue and worry nearing the end of the pregnancy in the last trimester. The risk of developing high blood pressure, as well as preterm delivery and low birth weight, increases when too many stressors are experienced during pregnancy; thus, managing stress through prenatal care is extremely important. There are several options to relieve stress, including reading or listening to music.

Staying calm, positive and relaxed through the 9th month of pregnancy - Rest and recover fully daily, maintain a healthy, balanced diet, do not over-exert yourself, utilise relaxation techniques (meditation & deep breathing), write down your feelings regularly, watch educational programs as well as comedies, seek professional help for your anxiety when necessary. Being an expecting mom means you need to pay attention to both your body and your mind; put yourself first and focus on maintaining your mental health during this time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

