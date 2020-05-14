Learn 12 steps of Surya Namaskar from Swami Ramdev. Know its benefits

Swami Ramdev

Yoga keeps mind happy and the whole body energised. Surya Namaskar is one such yoga asana that helps the body generate renewable energy. Surya Namaskar is a complete exercise in itself. You will be healthy and stay away from all kinds of diseases by doing Surya Namaskar regularly. According to yoga guru Swami Ramdev, you can do Surya Namaskar four to five times in one minute and it will calm your mind. Swami Ramdev claims that you can burn around 40 calories by doing this asana 24 times.

The 12 asanas or steps of Surya Namaskar:

Pranamasana

Pranamasana is also known as prayer pose. For this, you need tos tand upright with feet closely aligned. Take deep breath, inhale and exhale. Expand your chest and relax your shoulders. This asana will help you ease your stress.

Padahastasana

Take a deep breath inside. Lift your arms up and slightly bend backwards. Take care that both your hands should touch your ears. You need to stap at the tip of your toes.

Hasta Padasana

Breathe out and now bend forward from the waist. Touch the ground with your hands but with erect spine. Keep your hands on both the sides of your legs. Try to touch your knee with your forehead.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana

Take deep breath and push your left leg back-as far as possible. Then bend your right knee at the ninty degree angle. Touch your chest with knee. Now, slightly bend backward and look up.

Parvatasana

For parvatasana, take your right lef backward and lift your waist. Make sure your legs are aligned, your whole body is in a straight line and head down.

Ashtanga Namaskara

Take deep breath and touch the ground with your knees. Breathe out. Keep in mind to touch the ground with your body lifting your hip. You don't have to lie down.

Bhujangasana

This is called cobra pose. Lie down on your belly with chin touching the floor. Now keep your hands close to the body with elbow touching your waist. Lift your chest putting all the pressure on your palms. Slowly straighten your arms and bend backwards.

Benefits of Surya Namaskar:

According to Swami Ramdev, you will stay away from all kinds of diseases by doing Surya Namaskar.

The regular practice of Surya Namaskar improves the digestive system and cures stomach-related issues such as constipation and indigestion.

This asana helps the body inhale more oxygen and release the toxins from the body.

It helps relieve stress by keeping your mind calm.

The regular practice of Surya Namaskar will make the body flexible.

This asana makes your spinal cord strong and helps you get rid of all bone-related problems.

You can reduce weight by doing Surya Namaskar regularly.

This yoga asana keeps you young and makes heart and lungs healthy.

