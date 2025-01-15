Suffering from sleep apnea? Study reveals this food can resolve breathing issues while sleeping

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Study reveals this food can resolve breathing issues

A sleep disorder called sleep apnea causes breathing to continuously stop and start while you're asleep. This occurs when someone abruptly wakes up in the middle of the night, gasping for air. Cheese is a surprising meal that lowers the incidence of this illness, according to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine. Certain markers linked to sleep apnea may benefit from cheese's nutritional value.

Cheese is the preferred indulgent treat. It is typically thought to be unhealthy. However, cheese may not be as nutritionally shallow as previously thought, as the study found that it includes high-quality proteins, calcium, fatty acids, bioactive peptides, amino acids, and essential vitamins. They all play a crucial part in maintaining overall health.

According to their findings, poor metabolic and cardiovascular health increase the likelihood of sleep apnea, but the nutrients in cheese alter these aspects. The study looked at individuals' biochemical markers for sleep apnea, such as aspartate aminotransferase, urea, cystatin C, sex hormone-binding globulin, testosterone, and diastolic blood pressure. They discovered a clear link between cheese and sleep apnea.

The researchers also stressed the significance of moderation in cheese eating, just like with any other food. It's odd that a dish widely seen as unhealthy because of its high calorie content, which raises concerns about obesity, may simultaneously reduce the incidence of sleep apnea, another disorder related to fat.

This emphasises the importance of portion management. Foods are frequently labeled as 'healthy' or 'bad,' although moderation is the ultimate goal. This could help to increase the nutritional worth of typically 'poor' foods.

