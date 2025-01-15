Deficiency of these nutrients can cause several health diseases, know which foods to include in diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Deficiency of these nutrients cause health diseases

It is important for our body to get the necessary nutrients to stay healthy. Lack of nutrients can make the body home to many diseases. When there is a lack of nutrients, the body gives such signs, which indicate that there is not enough nutrition. However, we often ignore these things. In this article, we are going to tell you about some such symptoms, which are a sign of a lack of nutrition in the body, and with which food items you can fulfill this deficiency.

These symptoms can occur due to a deficiency of these nutrients:

Omega-3 fatty acids: Dry eyes, dry skin, depression, fatigue, heart disease, weakened nails, hair changes, mood swings

Magnesium: Muscle weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, fatigue, irregular heartbeat, constipation, headache, high blood pressure

Iron: pale skin, lack of energy, shortness of breath or chest pain, weakness, fast heartbeat, headache

Zinc: hair loss, skin and hair changes, eye problems, more infections than usual, wounds that take a long time to heal, diarrhea

Include these foods in your diet:

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids, important for heart and brain health, are found in abundance in fatty fish like salmon and plant sources like flaxseed and walnuts. Magnesium, which is important for muscle function and energy production, is present in leafy greens like spinach, nuts like almonds, and whole grains like brown rice. Iron: Iron, needed for oxygen in the blood, can be obtained from red meat, seafood such as oysters, and plant sources such as lentils and dark leafy greens. Vitamin B: B vitamins, important for metabolism and energy production, are found in whole grains, lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, and leafy greens. Zinc: zinc, which is important for immune function and wound healing, is found in abundance in seafood, pumpkin seeds, and legumes like chickpeas. Adding foods rich in these nutrients to your diet can promote overall health and well-being.

