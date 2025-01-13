Giloy to Ashwagandha: 5 effective Ayurvedic herbs that help prevent cancer, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 effective Ayurvedic herbs that help prevent cancer

There are many such herbs in Ayurveda that you can use to prevent cancer cells from growing. These Ayurvedic herbs help in removing toxins accumulated in the body, reducing inflammation, detoxifying the body, and protecting it from damage caused by free radicals. For this, many things are used, from Amla to Ashwagandha and from turmeric to cinnamon. Let us know which are the Ayurvedic herbs that prove helpful in preventing cancer and what are their benefits.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is used as an herb in Ayurveda. Ashwagandha reduces stress. The properties found in it reduce inflammation in the body. Even though there is no concrete research on Ashwagandha reducing the risk of cancer, it helps in increasing immunity and reducing the growth of cells in the body. Amla: Amla, rich in vitamin C, is no less than a boon for health. Consuming amla protects the body from damage caused by free radicals. Amla can reduce the activity of proinflammatory cells. This can reduce the risk of tumors or cancer. You must consume amla. Turmeric: Turmeric used as a spice is used to reduce inflammation and cure many other diseases. Many researchers have revealed that turmeric contains elements that help slow down the growth of cancer cells and destroy cancer cells. Giloy: Giloy is used in Ayurvedic medicine for its immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming Giloy strengthens immunity. Apart from this, it can inhibit tumor growth and reduce the risk of metastasis. However, research is being done on whether it is directly effective in cancer or not. Garlic: The most potent anti-cancer spice is a member of the allium family (onions, shallots, scallions, leeks, and chives). Garlic boosts the immune system, helping it fight infections such as colds and flu. It also slows the proliferation of cancer cells.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

