Study finds intermittent fasting as effective as traditional diets for weight loss

A recent study published in the journal, The BMJ, found that intermittent fasting might be just as effective as traditional calorie-restricted diets, in terms of weight loss. The study also says that certain fasting methods such as alternate-day fasting, might be slightly better. However, researchers caution that longer-term studies are needed to confirm these effects.

The study comes at a time when there has been increasing concerns about obesity. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that as of 2022, around 2.5 billion adults worldwide were overweight, and nearly 900 million were classified as obese.

For the study, the researchers reviewed data from 99 randomised clinical trials involving more than 6,500 adults, most of whom had pre-existing health conditions and an average BMI of 31. The studies lasted anywhere from three to 52 weeks, and covered a variety of intermittent fasting styles, including:

Time-restricted eating (e.g., 16:8 method)

Alternate day fasting (24-hour fast every other day)

Whole day fasting (e.g., the 5:2 diet)

All forms of intermittent fasting and continuous calorie restriction resulted in small weight reductions compared to diets with no calorie control. Among the fasting types, alternate-day fasting showed the most notable, though still modest, advantage, producing slightly more weight loss than calorie restriction and other intermittent fasting strategies.

Compared to continuous calorie restriction, alternate-day fasting led to an average additional weight loss of 1.29 kg. It also outperformed time-restricted eating and whole-day fasting by 1.69 kg and 1.05 kg, respectively. However, these differences did not meet the minimum threshold of 2 kg, which the study defined as clinically significant for people with obesity.

Notably, weight loss was mainly seen in studies lasting less than 24 weeks. Among longer trials (24 weeks or more), benefits were only evident when comparing structured diets to unrestricted eating patterns.

The study authors emphasised the need for longer-term research and said, "The current evidence provides some indication that intermittent fasting diets have similar benefits to continuous energy restriction for weight loss and cardiometabolic risk factors."

