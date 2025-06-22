Dengue cases reported; know how to keep yourself protected from the mosquito-borne disease Most people who get infected with dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. Here are some ways to protect yourself from dengue.

With the arrival of monsoon, there has also been a rise in dengue cases. Several parts of the country are witnessing a rise in dengue cases. Dengue is a viral infection that is spread from mosquitoes to people. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

According to reports, 10 dengue cases were confirmed in Mysuri city from 290 suspected cases. Nine positive cases of chikungunya have been reported in Mysuru rural areas since January. A 13-year-old girl from Dum Dum, Kolkata succmbed to dengue on Saturday. This was just four days after monsoon arrived in Kolkata, officially.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 151 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till June 20. This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 7,077 since the beginning of 2025.

Most people who get infected with dengue will not have symptoms. But for those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash.

Most will get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. In severe cases, dengue can be fatal. It is important to keep yourself protected from dengue. Here are some ways to protect yourself.

Avoid mosquito bites: Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin and clothing to reduce risk of mosquito bites.

Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Use mosquito repellents on exposed skin and clothing to reduce risk of mosquito bites. Wear fully-covered clothes: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed shoes, especially when outdoors. Light-coloured clothes are better as they attract fewer mosquitoes.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed shoes, especially when outdoors. Light-coloured clothes are better as they attract fewer mosquitoes. Use mosquito nets and screens: Sleep under mosquito nets and install mesh screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Sleep under mosquito nets and install mesh screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Remove standing water: Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Therefore, always empty and clean containers like flowerpots, buckets, birdbaths, and coolers to prevent breeding.

Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Therefore, always empty and clean containers like flowerpots, buckets, birdbaths, and coolers to prevent breeding. Keep surroundings clean: Dispose garbage properly and avoid accumlation of water in and around your home. Also, make sure to clean drains and gutters regularly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

