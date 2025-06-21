Weight Loss Pills in India: A safe bet or a health risk? Know from expert Know the truth about weight loss pills in India as an expert breaks down the potential risks and benefits, helping you make an informed decision about their use.

The popularity of weight loss pills has increased considerably in India over the past few years, fuelled by the rising incidence of obesity, more body concern, and the temptation for rapid results. These pills are divided into two main classes: prescription pills and over-the-counter (OTC) supplements. Common medication options are fat absorption inhibitors like orlistat and appetite suppressants like phentermine. OTC medications have uncontrolled "weight loss pills" commonly sold online or promoted by fitness icons, herbal, and Ayurvedic formulations.

Dr. Yogesh Khitani, Internal Medicine, K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, says that the majority of people gain weight again and again after stopping the medication, especially if the underlying habits do not change. But significant safety issues are revealed by the growing phenomenon of self-medication and the use of unregulated supplements. Weight-loss drugs frequently cause gastrointestinal issues, elevated blood pressure, anxiety, sleep disorders, and an accelerated heart rate. Liver damage, hormonal changes, and interference with other medications are more serious hazards.

When these drugs are taken without medical advice or in combination with other drugs, the dangers are extremely high. Some populations are more susceptible to side effects than others. Adolescents tend to use unproven products due to peer pressure and concern over their looks. The indiscriminate and record-breaking consumption of these drugs could increase the risk of endocrine disorders or aggravate conditions in women suffering from thyroid disease or PCOS.

There have been instances, in a medical environment, of individuals developing severe side effects, including acute liver failure and electrolyte disturbances, due to the misuse of over-the-counter (OTC) weight reduction supplements for prolonged durations or inappropriately.

A de-identified case involved a young female who used an "online" "natural" fat burner and subsequently tested positive for amphetamine-like substances, with persistent palpitations and sleeplessness.

The doctor advises that anyone thinking about weight loss medications exercise caution. There is no miraculous drug available for sustainable weight loss. Instead, consult a qualified healthcare provider who can evaluate your overall health and offer a tailored, safe approach. Pharmacological interventions must consistently be part of a broader strategy that also encompasses behavioural changes, increased physical activity, and dietary adjustments.

For successful weight control, lifestyle modification and medical assistance are imperative. Physicians and health organisations should take the lead in developing mass awareness through education programmes, internet interactions, and open communication. Healthy and stable weight loss requires consistent, informed effort rather than a rapid fix.

