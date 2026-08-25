Students march to Bihar CM residence, clash with cops as chaos grips Patna over BPSC paper leak row | VIDEO

Patna:

Students protesting in Bihar’s capital Patna have intensified their agitation over the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, demanding that the test be cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities.

Students have been protesting at the Gardanibagh protest site for the past several days, but on Tuesday, the agitation spilt onto the city’s streets as demonstrators attempted to march towards Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s residence.

The protesting students broke through barricades at JP Golambar as they sought to proceed towards the Chief Minister’s residence. The demonstration has been organised in support of the 15-point demands raised by students at Gardanibagh. The Chhatra-Yuva Sangharsh Morcha had announced the programme to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence and appealed to students, job aspirants and youths across Bihar to participate in large numbers.

What are students demanding?

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination, alleging irregularities and a possible paper leak. The agitation has been continuing for several days at Gardanibagh, with students pressing the government and the BPSC to address their concerns over the conduct and transparency of the examination.

The student organisation had proposed a march to the Chief Minister’s residence as part of its wider agitation. Tuesday’s protest was aimed at putting pressure on the state government to act on the demands raised by the protesters.

Government announces five-member panel

Amid the escalating protest, the Bihar government has announced measures aimed at addressing concerns over irregularities in competitive examinations. The government has decided to constitute a five-member committee to examine ways of making examinations more transparent and fair.

The committee will be headed by a retired judge and will review measures to prevent irregularities and strengthen the examination system. The move is aimed at addressing concerns raised by students and ensuring greater transparency in the recruitment process.

Bihar CM announces support camp for students

In a post on X, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the government is launching the "Student Support Camp" starting today for the prompt and timely resolution of students' problems, complaints, and suggestions.

"These camps, organised every month on the fourth Tuesday in educational institutions, will allow students to directly present their issues to the government and relevant officials," he added.

Additionally, through the "Student Support Portal" and "Helpline 1100," students will be able to register their complaints online and track their status.

"Every student's voice heard, every problem resolved—this is the resolve, this is the effort," the chief minister said.

BPSC TRE-4 recruitment notification

Alongside the committee announcement, the government has also issued a notification for recruitment under BPSC TRE-4. The recruitment exercise is part of the government’s efforts to move ahead with teacher appointments while addressing broader concerns over the transparency and fairness of competitive examinations.

The latest developments come as student protests continue to put pressure on the Bihar government over the 70th BPSC examination. With protesters attempting to reach the Chief Minister’s residence and breaking through barricades, the agitation has emerged as a major issue in Patna, while the government’s newly announced committee is expected to examine the concerns surrounding examination-related irregularities.

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