SC issues notice to 20 rebel TMC MPs on Abhishek Banerjee's plea for early decision on disqualification

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to 20 rebel Lok Sabha MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on a plea filed by party leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking an early decision on disqualification petitions filed against them under the anti-defection law.

The petitions seeking the MPs' disqualification were filed after the 20 TMC lawmakers allegedly switched parties. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has not yet taken a decision on the disqualification pleas.

Banerjee approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for the Speaker to decide the pending petitions against the rebel MPs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification on the grounds of defection.

Response sought from rebel TMC MPs

During the hearing, the Supreme Court issued notices to the other parties involved, including the 20 rebel MPs. However, it did not issue a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at this stage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court not to issue a notice to the Speaker immediately, saying he would seek instructions from the Speaker and inform the court accordingly.

The court accepted the request and decided to await further submissions before taking a call on issuing notice to the Speaker.

Justice Bagchi observed that the court did not want to issue directions to a constitutional authority, but stressed that decisions in such matters should be taken within a reasonable timeframe.

The Supreme Court clarified that, for now, it was issuing notices only to the other parties and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The matter concerns the pending disqualification petitions against the 20 MPs and the demand for an expeditious decision under the anti-defection law. The court is expected to take up the matter further after receiving responses from the concerned parties and after the Solicitor General informs it about the Speaker's position.

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