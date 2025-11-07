Why women over 40 should start strength training today | Expert explains Strength training isn’t just about lifting weights; it’s about lifting yourself up. Women in their 40s and 50s can regain strength, confidence, and energy through simple resistance workouts. Here’s how experts say you can start safely and feel the difference.

New Delhi:

Strength training isn’t just for young women. It is equally important for women in their 40s-50s to improve mobility, energy, bone health, and overall well-being. Hence, women should start doing strength training without any further delay and notice the difference.



According to Ms Sonia Varma, Consultant - Physiotherapist, Antenatal and Lactation consultant, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, as women age, their bodies undergo changes, muscle mass decreases, bones may weaken, metabolism slows, and energy levels can drop.

These unpleasant changes can cause symptoms such as aches, fatigue, and weight gain. Many women tend to avoid strength training, thinking that it is only for younger people. However, this is not true at all. Did you know? Strength training is a powerful tool for keeping women active, independent, and moving.

Why is strength training important for women?

Many women tend to stick to yoga, walking, or even Zumba. But you should also try strength training. Women often believe that strength training is only for men who want to build muscles or participate in bodybuilding competitions. This is a myth and needs to be debunked as strength training is a boon for everyone, right from younger to adults to even the older population (when done under the guidance of a fitness trainer).

So, strength training, also known as resistance training, involves exercises that make your muscles work against resistance, such as weights, resistance bands, or even your own body weight. The benefits go beyond building muscle.

Regular strength training improves bone density, balance, flexibility, and agility, boosts metabolism, and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. It also helps manage common age-related symptoms like fatigue, joint stiffness, and stress by releasing feel-good hormones.

How can beginners start strength training safely?

If you are a beginner, start with lighter-weight or resistance bands. Focus on proper form rather than heavy lifting. It is advisable to train under the guidance of a fitness trainer to avoid any injuries.

Opt for exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, and rowing movements to help with everyday activities such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries, or bending safely.

Aim to train for at least 3-4 days per week and for 45 minutes. Be regular when it comes to strength training, and you will surely notice the difference.

Mild soreness is normal, but sharp pain can be a warning sign to stop and relax.

Modify exercises if needed and consult a trainer or physiotherapist for guidance. Make slow progress with weights.

Moreover, try to combine strength training with cycling, walking, or swimming, and stretching, which keeps your heart healthy, muscles strong, and joints flexible. Strength training can be a boon if done regularly.

The last word: So, women, prioritising strength training can reduce aches, improve posture, and support long-term health. So, don’t wait anymore, start right away and thank us later!

ALSO READ: Your heels may be hurting more than you think: 5 ways they’re silently damaging your body