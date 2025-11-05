Your heels may be hurting more than you think: 5 ways they’re silently damaging your body They make you feel powerful, graceful, unstoppable until your knees ache, your back tenses, and your balance slips. Studies reveal how those few inches of confidence come at a cost your body silently pays every day.

New Delhi:

There is absolutely no denying the power of the high heel: it elongates posture, boosts confidence, and immediately raises the ante on an outfit. But those few inches of glamour come at a serious cost. Medical experts and researchers alike have made it clear that frequent heel use can distort your posture, stress joints, and even alter the way your muscles work.

In fact, various studies conducted across the world, from The Journal of Foot and Ankle Research to Harvard Health Publishing, confirm that heels don't just affect your feet; they change your entire body's biomechanics. Here's what really happens when style trumps comfort.

5 ways in which high heels are ruining your health

1. They overload the front of your feet

When you are on heels over 5 cm, about 80% of your body weight falls on the ball of your foot. A 2015 study published in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research also established that with extended use, forefoot pressure increases while the natural arch support is reduced, leading to conditions like metatarsalgia, or pain in the ball of the foot, and Morton's neuroma.

Another study from Harvard Medical School’s Department of Orthopaedics revealed that women who wear heels for more than three hours daily experience early degeneration of the foot’s fat pads, which are the natural cushions protecting the bones.

Takeaway: Alternate heel heights, add soft gel pads, and give your feet regular recovery days.

2. They alter your posture and gait

Wearing heels doesn't just alter your gait; it reprogrammes the mechanics of how you walk. A 2014 study in The Journal of Applied Physiology found that heel wearers take shorter, more rigid steps and use more intense calf muscles-meaning they tend to suffer from chronic calf tightness.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham found that the forward shift caused by high heels disrupts body balance and increases the risk of ankle sprains by almost 20%, especially on uneven surfaces.

Takeaway: For everyday use, stick to heels under 2 inches and do calf stretches afterward to reset the muscle length.

3. They strain the knees and lower back joints

Among the most referenced studies is Kerrigan et al., 1998, of the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, which showed that high heels can increase pressure on knee joints up to 26% to accelerate the wear and tear of the cartilage, though increasing the risk for osteoarthritis, especially among women over 40 years.

A later review in The Spine Journal (2021) finds that high heels also exaggerate the lumbar curve, straining spinal discs and fostering chronic lower back pain. The postural shift may look elegant, but it's mechanically taxing.

Takeaway: If you must wear heels, balance this out with low-impact strengthening exercises, such as Pilates or swimming, to protect your spine.

4. They deform your feet over time

The shape of a high heel-narrow toe box, and raised heel is practically a blueprint for foot deformities. One 2020 meta-analysis published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports found that habitual heel users had twice the risk of developing bunions, hammer toes, and Achilles tendon shortening.

The researchers at UCLA Health also confirmed that regular heel wear may change the natural shape of the foot by shortening muscle fibers and tightening tendons — changes which may take months of physiotherapy to reverse.

Takeaway: Alternate between flats and heels; do the Achilles tendon stretch daily; wear shoes with a wider toe box.

5. They impact circulation and increase injury risk

According to findings in The Journal of Vascular Research, 2019, prolonged wearing of high heels significantly increases venous pressure in the legs, thereby contributing to varicose veins and sluggish blood flow.

Takeaway: Try not to wear heels if you have to stand for long periods. When you do wear heels, elevate your legs afterwards and rotate your ankles to help improve circulation.

High heels may add instant polish to an outfit, but over time, they chip away at your body's balance!

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet