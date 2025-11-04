‘High-functioning stress’ is ruining your sleep, here’s how to fix it Dr Santosh Chavan, Consultant Psychiatrist at Jupiter Hospital Pune, explains how high-functioning stress silently disrupts your sleep, hormones, and health, and the practical steps to reset your body’s rhythm for better rest.

In a world obsessed with staying busy, stress has quietly learned to disguise itself. Many of us appear to have it all together, juggling deadlines, keeping relationships afloat, and staying outwardly composed, yet underneath, our bodies are in a state of constant alarm. Doctors call it high-functioning stress, a condition where you perform at your best on the outside while silently burning out within.

According to Dr Santosh Chavan, Consultant – Psychiatry, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, this modern form of chronic stress often goes unnoticed because it hides behind achievement and productivity. “Unlike burnout, which is visible, high-functioning stress keeps the body in a constant state of hyper-awareness. It shows up as racing thoughts, irritability, muscle tension, or an inability to relax, and one of its earliest casualties is sleep,” he explains.

When your body forgets how to switch off

The brain releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline whenever it senses prolonged pressure. “These hormones keep the body alert, which helps you finish a task, but prevents your system from shifting into rest mode,” says Dr Chavan. This fight-or-flight loop disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm, making it harder to enter deep, restorative sleep.

Over time, sleeplessness worsens stress, creating a self-feeding cycle. “You end up feeling exhausted yet unable to rest, which further spikes anxiety and blood pressure,” adds Dr Chavan. Studies have also linked long-term sleep loss from chronic stress to weight gain, suppressed immunity, and metabolic disorders.

How to break the cycle

The first step, Dr Chavan says, is recognising that constant productivity is not sustainable without recovery. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule helps the body regain rhythm. “Try sleeping and waking at the same time every day, even on weekends,” he advises. Avoid stimulants like caffeine and screen exposure at least an hour before bed, and instead opt for soothing rituals, reading, light stretching, or calm music.

De-stress during the day, not at midnight

“Don’t wait for bedtime to deal with the day’s stress,” says Dr Chavan. Mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, short meditation breaks, or simply pausing between tasks can lower cortisol levels. Physical activity is equally crucial. “A moderate evening walk or yoga session helps release tension and improves sleep quality, but avoid intense workouts too close to bedtime,” he adds.

Learn to unplug your mind

Perhaps the hardest part for high-functioning individuals is mental disengagement. “Many people carry their office into their bedroom, checking emails late at night, replaying conversations, or worrying about tomorrow,” notes Dr Chavan. Setting clear boundaries, like a digital curfew after a certain hour, tells the brain it’s time to unwind.

Sleep isn’t a luxury, he reminds, it’s biology. “Taking time to rest doesn’t make you lazy. It’s how your mind and body restore balance.” In the end, thriving doesn’t come from how hard you push yourself, but from how well you allow yourself to pause.

