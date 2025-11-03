What your grey hairs might actually mean: The surprising link to cancer risk Grey hair could reveal more than ageing — studies link premature greying to oxidative stress and possible cancer risk. Learn what your strands might be saying.

While grey hair is often seen as a natural part of ageing, it may also offer clues about your body’s overall health and even your risk of certain diseases. Here, the expert explains the link between grey hair and cancer. Read on to know more about this, and don’t believe any myths.

Many young men and women experience premature greying. It can be embarrassing and impact self-confidence. Grey hair usually appears as people age because our hair follicles produce less melanin, the pigment that gives hair its colour.



However, according to Dr Vivek Bande, surgical oncologist at TGH Onco-Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, premature greying, which is when hair starts turning grey before the age of 30 in men and 25 in women, might signal oxidative stress or cellular damage in the body. This same process has also been associated with a higher risk of cancer.

Moreover, oxidative stress happens when harmful molecules, called free radicals, build up and damage cells. This can affect not just hair pigmentation but also DNA and tissues throughout the body, possibly contributing to the development of cancers.

However, no cases of cancer have been reported due to premature greying; the common causes of cancer are smoking, alcohol consumption, genetics, family history, obesity, and air pollution. While having grey hair doesn’t mean you’ll get cancer, it can sometimes act as a visible warning sign of what’s happening inside your body.

Lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, pollution, and chronic stress can speed up both greying and cell damage. Genetics also plays a role, meaning not everyone with grey hair is at risk.

Don’t panic if you are greying, just speak to the expert. Not everyone with premature greying will have cancer. It is necessary to be cautious and prevent cancer. Grey hair might be more than just a cosmetic change; it’s the body’s way of reminding you to take better care of your health, inside and out. So, it is better to seek timely help, avoid believing any rumours.

