Self Love! Effective ways to work on learning the art of loving yourself

Self-love, term gaining more and popularity! As we all hear and talk about self-love, it is very important to understand the meaning and essence of it! Self-love, is the connection, the love that we feel for ourselves which comes as we learn to accept and appreciate who we are and allow ourselves to build a connection with the self.

Similar to how we love and care for the world around us, our families, it is also important to love value, respect and care for ourselves.

In this day and age of growing stress, disconnection from the world outside, growing anxiety the need to connect to one's own self, nurture and care for themselves is becoming more and more essential.

Some of the ways you can work on learning the art of loving yourself!

Every time you look at yourself in the mirror, instead of noticing any flaws, what’s not working for you, try and look into your eyes and see the purity in you, allow yourself to connect to your true self and start noticing the difference in how you feel.

Doing positive affirmations in-front of the mirror and telling yourself that you are willing to love and accept yourself is a great way to start building that connection with oneself.

We are so quick to accept and appreciate the people in our lives and if they make a mistake, we are always there to support them. How about doing the same for one's own self and giving yourself the allowance to try, to fail and to try again just how you would do for someone you love.

Forgiving yourself! In the journey of life with the ups and downs that we experience with people, sometimes we also hold a lot of guilt and pain within ourselves in relation to our expectations and burden on ourselves. When we start connecting to ourselves, it is important we also work on forgiving ourselves and letting go of any guilt that we carry within ourselves and just how we would forgive our family, it’s always helpful to work on forgiving yourself and your relationship with yourself.

Nurturing yourself includes taking care of all aspects of who you are, it’s important to also respect and treat yourself once in a while. It could be dressing up to feel good, pampering oneself, treating oneself and making yourself feel special!

Setting healthy boundaries, One of the most important aspects of self-love is knowing and understand what works best for you and what does not and as you work deeper on understanding yourself, it is important to start setting healthy boundaries where needed and also loving yourself comes with giving yourself the ability to say nowhere needed and respecting and honoring what works for you!

Self-love is just not about appreciating ourselves and pampering ourselves, it’s about connecting deeply with our essence and working on healing and releasing any blocks that stop us from loving ourselves.

As we work on the journey of self-love, not only do we connect to ourselves deeper, we also create enhanced relationships with the world around us, expedite our manifestations, become more confident and connected to ourselves and open doors of more strength and positivity in our lives.

(This article is attributed to Life coach and therapist Ms Tiesta Duggal)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)