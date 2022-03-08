Reduced risk of heart diseases to improved mental health, 5 proven health benefits of cocoa

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of cocoa you should know

Cocoa is loaded with nutrients that may prove to impact our health positively. The cocoa plant is extremely useful for medicinal purposes as it has several antioxidant properties. Cocoa powder is made by crushing cocoa beans and removing the fat or cocoa butter. Bitter chocolate is produced by pressing roasted cocoa kernels (seeds) between hot rollers. Cocoa is associated with several health benefits including reduced inflammation, better blood flow, lower blood pressure, and improved cholesterol and blood sugar levels. According to a study, taking a cocoa-rich diet may reduce age-related neuromuscular alterations that occur with sarcopenia, the progressive loss of skeletal muscle mass and function. Here are 5 health benefits of cocoa that you should know :

Cocoa helps in weight loss

Yes, you heard it right. Cocoa helps in reducing weight loss. It may help you shed extra kilos if your cocoa intake is proper and measured. Cocoa has been known to boost metabolism and help the body metabolize fat better. Due to its anti-inflammatory action, cocoa powder helps in digestion.

Reduce High Blood Pressure

Cocoa improves nitric oxide levels in the blood thus enhancing the function of your blood vessels and reducing blood pressure levels.

Lower risks of heart attack and stroke

Cocoa lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke as it enhances blood flow in the brain. Cocoa also helps in the reduction of bad LDL cholesterol and has a blood-thinning effect similar to aspirin. It improves blood sugars and reduces inflammation. All these factors play a potential role in lowering the risks of heart attack and stroke in a person.

Improves brain function

Cocoa is the richest form of polyphenols. It contains stimulants that may reduce your risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by improving brain function. Cocoa improves cognitive function in elderly people.

Uplifts mood and help fights depression

Cocoa plays a significant role in uplifting your mood positively. As it is rich in flavanol which has potent antioxidants effects. It provides neuron protection and enhances cognition and results in a positive mood.