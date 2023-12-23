Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Oats vs Dalia: Which is better for weight loss?

Breakfast is generally considered the most important meal of the day for weight loss. It keeps our body active throughout the day and does not allow extra fat to accumulate on the body. Those looking to lose weight are advised to consume breakfast rich in protein, fiber, and other nutrients along with a balanced diet. Oats and dalia both are very common breakfast options. These give energy to our body and help in keep fit. Apart from this, they are also very tasty. In this article, we will compare oats and dalia to know which of the two is better for weight loss.

Oats

Oats are whole grain. It contains abundant amounts of nutrients. Oats contain healthy carbohydrates and fiber which are beneficial for health. It is easy to make. Oats can be made tasty by adding some fruits and almonds. Adequate amounts of manganese, protein, phosphorus, and iron are found in oats.

How beneficial are oats in weight loss?

Oats are rich in healthy fiber. By consuming it we do not feel hungry for a long time due to which we are saved from eating again and again. Oats are low in calories and fat which helps in weight loss. The fiber found in it keeps the digestive system healthy and prevents stomach-related diseases. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition in 2014, oatmeal is more effective in reducing appetite.

Also Read: Why cases of death due to heart attacks is higher in winter as compared to any time of the year? Know details

Dalia

Dalia is widely eaten for breakfast. Dalia is made by finely grinding whole raw wheat grains. It is also used in making many traditional dishes in Middle Eastern countries. It is not only delicious but it is also easy to make. Folate, vitamin B6, niacin, copper, manganese, magnesium, and iron are found in dalia.

How beneficial is dalia in weight loss?

dalia is rich in fiber which keeps the stomach full for a long time. This prevents the person from consuming excess calories. dalia has low calories so it can be consumed daily for weight loss. It increases healthy bacteria in the stomach. These bacteria make short chains of fatty acids, which keep the intestine healthy and do not cause constipation.

Which one is better?

Both dalia and oats are healthy breakfast options. These work effectively in weight loss. You can consume either of these to reduce body fat. Apart from this, you can consume any one of these every other day. But for weight loss, always consume plain oats only.

Latest Health News