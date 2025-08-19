Red alert in Mumbai today: Doctors warn of waterborne diseases, here’s how to stay safe With Mumbai rains raising infection risks, here are doctor-recommended tips to protect yourself and your family from cholera, typhoid, and other waterborne diseases.

New Delhi:

With heavy rains and flooding in Mumbai, the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A, and gastroenteritis has sharply increased. Contaminated water, stale food, and poor sanitation are the main reasons infections spread quickly during the monsoon.

These illnesses can affect all age groups, right from children and pregnant women to adults and senior citizens. Symptoms such as high fever, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and weakness must not be ignored. Doctors stress that timely medical care is essential to avoid complications.

Why waterborne diseases rise during Mumbai rains

Flooding mixes sewage with drinking water, while humid conditions make food spoil faster. Together, they create the perfect environment for infections like:

Cholera – severe diarrhoea, dehydration

– severe diarrhoea, dehydration Typhoid – high fever, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhoea

– high fever, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhoea Hepatitis A – jaundice, weakness, nausea

– jaundice, weakness, nausea Gastroenteritis – vomiting, cramps, watery stools

What doctors recommend to stay safe

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, advises citizens to follow these steps:

Drink only boiled and filtered water — never directly from the tap.

Avoid street food like bhajiyas, namkeens, and chaat, however tempting.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating.

Maintain personal hygiene — always wash your hands before meals.

Keep a hand sanitiser handy when outside.

Wear proper footwear and avoid contact with floodwater to prevent infections like leptospirosis.

Take vaccines for hepatitis A and typhoid as advised by your doctor.

When to seek medical help immediately

Don’t delay medical attention if you experience:

Constant vomiting High fever Severe dehydration Persistent diarrhoea

Doctors warn that self-medication is risky. Always consult a professional before taking any medicines. Those who have waded through floodwaters should ask their doctor about prophylaxis for leptospirosis.

Staying alert and following simple preventive steps can go a long way in protecting your family’s health during this monsoon.

