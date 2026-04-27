Mumbai doctors report sharp rise in gut issues this summer, here's why

New Delhi:

Mumbai’s summer is no longer just about discomfort. As temperatures rise, doctors across the city are seeing a clear pattern, a surge in gut-related infections that goes beyond the usual seasonal complaints.

What often feels like mild acidity or a short-lived stomach bug is now increasingly linked to something more specific: heat-driven bacterial contamination and dehydration.

Why extreme heat is affecting your gut

The connection isn’t random. High temperatures create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow rapidly in food and water. Add to that dehydration, irregular eating, and long hours in the heat, and the digestive system comes under stress. “Mumbai is witnessing nearly a 50% surge in stomach infections during the ongoing heatwave, particularly among people aged 30 to 45,” says Dr Rishikesh Malokar, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital.

Many patients report symptoms like loose motion, nausea, vomiting, and weakness, often mistaken for viral infections. “But in many cases, the underlying cause is bacterial contamination due to extreme heat,” he explains.

The symptoms people are ignoring

One of the biggest concerns is how easily these symptoms are dismissed.

Common signs include:

Loose motions

Nausea and vomiting

Bloating and acidity

Weakness and fatigue

“These symptoms are often assumed to be minor or viral, but they require attention, especially in this weather,” notes Dr Shubham Jain, Gastroenterologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital. He adds that nearly 3 out of 10 patients are currently presenting with such complaints.

The role of dehydration and lifestyle

Heat doesn’t just affect food; it affects your body directly. Dehydration weakens the gut lining, making it more vulnerable to infections. At the same time, sudden shifts between outdoor heat and air-conditioned environments add to the stress. “Rapid temperature changes can disrupt digestion and weaken immunity, making individuals more prone to gut issues,” says Dr Malokar.

Daily habits play a bigger role than most people realise:

Skipping water intake

Eating outside or uncovered food

Consuming cut fruits in the heat

Constant exposure to AC after sun exposure

Together, these create the perfect conditions for gut problems.

Why is this spike concerning

Doctors say this isn’t a small seasonal fluctuation. “There is around a 30% surge in gastrointestinal infections, particularly among people aged 25 to 55,” says Dr Jain. What makes it more concerning is how easily it blends into everyday discomfort until it worsens.

What actually helps

The solutions are simple, but consistency matters.

Drink enough water throughout the day

Prefer freshly cooked, home food

Avoid street food, cut fruits, and ice-based items like golas

Limit exposure to extreme heat during peak hours

Avoid sudden shifts between heat and strong air-conditioning

“Small precautions can significantly reduce the risk,” doctors emphasise.

This summer, your gut is as vulnerable as your skin. And what feels like a minor digestive issue may actually be your body responding to heat, dehydration, and exposure. The difference lies in recognising it early, and adjusting your habits before it escalates.

Also read: Summer spike: Are heart emergencies increasing during heatwaves? Experts answer