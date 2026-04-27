Maharashtra govt holds decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto, taxi drivers for six months

Mumbai:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Monday decided to hold its decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto and taxi drives in the state for six months. However, the verification of the drives will continue, the government said.

This comes amid the backlash against the government's order and calls to extend the deadline of making the language compulsory till May 1.

What was the Maharashtra government's order?

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had announced the government's decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto drivers from May 1. He had said that all 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Maharashtra will conduct a special drive to enforce the rule.

Speaking to reporters, the minister had said that a person who does business in Maharashtra should be able to converse in Marathi. "Efforts will also be made to ensure that the move fosters a sense of affinity for the Marathi language among drivers, rather than remaining merely an administrative directive," he had said.

"Despite the decision taken in 2019, several complaints have been received about its poor implementation in many places. It has been observed that passengers often face difficulties as non-local drivers do not communicate in Marathi," he had pointed out.

Objection by unions

However, several unions representing auto rickshaw and taxi drivers had objected to the government's decision and even threatened to launch a statewide agitation. Many, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, suggested that they support the government's decision but the should be extended from May 1 to at least a year.

But pro-Marathi groups and organisation supported the decision, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut saying that the order should be implemented within the framework of law. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also backed the decision, with party holding protests against those objecting to it.

Later, the state government clarified that it would hold a special drive for taxi and autorickshaw drives to help them learn Marathi.

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