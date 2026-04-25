Marathi will be taught to auto and cab drivers, but no violence in language's name: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that while Marathi should be given priority in the state, any form of violence in the name of language will not be tolerated.

Addressing concerns around rising tensions, Fadnavis said that promoting Marathi in cities like Mumbai and across Maharashtra is “not wrong,” but must be done responsibly. He underlined that the government’s role is to ensure that such issues do not escalate into conflict.

Training, not threats

Taking a constructive approach, the Chief Minister announced that auto and taxi drivers who do not understand Marathi will be provided with language training.

“We will teach Marathi to those drivers who don’t know the language. Forcing or engaging in violence in the name of language is unacceptable,” he said.

The statement comes amid a tense backdrop in Thane, near Mumbai, where banners warning non-Marathi auto and taxi drivers were put up near an office of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The banners reportedly cautioned drivers against participating in shutdowns and warned of consequences if public inconvenience continued. The messaging has raised concerns about vigilantism and linguistic divisions in the region.

Government push for Marathi proficiency

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that from May 1, auto and taxi drivers across Maharashtra will be assessed for their Marathi proficiency.

The government has partnered with institutions like Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh to design training modules for non-Marathi drivers. Officials clarified that there will be no written examination, instead, drivers will be evaluated on their ability to understand and speak basic Marathi. Those who qualify will receive certification as proof of proficiency.

Authorities have pointed out that the requirement for drivers to know the local language is not new. It is already embedded in the Motor Vehicles framework, which allows states to impose such conditions for permits.