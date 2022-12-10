Morning, afternoon or night, what is the best time to workout for fast results?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman working out (image for representation)

Everyone wants to get shredded or lose those extra inches off their waist. A perfect mind resides in a healthy body and it is very important that one dedicates some time of their day in keeping themselves fit. But what is the perfect time for workout so that the results are fast and the best? There are pros and cons of working out during different parts of the day- morning, afternoon or evening/night. The body needs time to recover and nutrition is also mandatory. Keeping all these factors in mind, let's find out what is the best time to workout. Keep in mind that choosing the best time to workout can boost your performance, increase gains and help in faster muscle growth and fat loss.

Pros and cons of morning workout

Morning workouts are the best for people who work a labour-intensive job during in the day. The fatigue is less and the body can perform optimally while the strength is maximum. If you workout on an empty stomach in the morning time, the body uses stored carbs as energy suppliers and the fat loss is rapid.

If you are working out in the morning, the body may experience stiffness. However, if you do ample warm-up before you start the workout, you will be good to go. Consuming caffeine before a morning workout can boost your performance.

Pros and cons of afternoon workout

Your body’s ability to perform peaks in the afternoon. Any time after 3 pm is best for a workout. However, for office-going people, hitting the gym during the afternoon may not be possible. Proper rest is required before a workout and it may not be possible to get some shut-eye during the early evening time. If you can manage your lunch time and get proper rest before exercise, then you can definitely try afternoons for workouts for better and faster results.

Pros and cons of evening/night workout

As per several studies conducted, training in the evening time helps in better muscle growth. This can be attributed to the fact that during this time, one is more hydrated and the core temperature of the body, that is, the temperature of the body's internal organs, such as the heart, liver, brain and blood, is at its highest during evening time (3 pm-9 pm). Core temperature is directly related to strength.

The cons of an evening workout are that plans may be made with friends or family and chances are that you may end up skipping your workout. In addition to this, if you are a gym visitor, then evening time is when such facilities are crowded the most. This may affect your workout as you may end up waiting for the equipment. This may have a negative impact on your training.

