Is sedentary lifestyle affecting your body? Know ways to beat the pain and stiffness

Being indoors more leads to sedentary habits and this may lead to fluctuation in cholesterol levels causing ailments like diabetes, heart disease and more. Cold temperatures that keep people indoors can lead to a lack of exercise and can make people more susceptible to illness. Physical inactivity can trigger a host of health issues from heart problems to mental health issues that could deteriorate your health over a period of time.

Here are a few tips to beat the pain of a sedentary lifestyle

1. Eat healthy

Eating a well-balanced diet including whole grains, lean meats, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts & seeds, herbs & spices as well as plenty of fresh fruits & vegetables is essential to boost the immune system. We can also have an optimum intake of foods rich in Vitamin C, as it helps to strengthen our immune system and to keep our body fit. Moreover, abstain from consuming high-calorie winter delights.

2. Keep a check on your weight

A lack of physical exercise due to chilly weather can lead to unwanted weight gain. Even the smallest amount of excess weight can put additional pressure on our knees and other joints, aggravating aches and pains. Push yourself to follow a carefully planned weight management regimen to keep any extra kilos at bay and avoid the risk of increased joint pain.

3. Manage stress

Whenever you feel stressed, take a break and do something that gets your mind off it. This gives the stress response system a chance to rest.

4. Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol

Smoking and alcohol consumption in excess should be avoided. Alcohol has a toxic effect on the heart muscles. It can lead to Atrial Fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm. Smoking can aggravate heart problems, respiratory ailments and cause high blood pressure.

5. Don't compromise on your sleep

Getting sleep is crucial because it helps regenerate the body while stabilizing energy and appetite levels the next day. As per data released by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, (NHLBI), it’s recommended that an individual should get at least 7 – 8 hours of sleep daily as it can optimize both mental & physical energy levels.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

