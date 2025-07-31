Doctor-backed monsoon health tips for office-goers Rainy season is here, and so are health risks! From dengue to flu, here’s how you can stay safe, dry, and productive this monsoon at home or work.

New Delhi:

A much-anticipated break from the summer heat is the monsoon. However, a rise in seasonal illnesses that can interfere with both personal and professional routines also coincides with the calming rains. Staying healthy during this time is essential for workers balancing meetings, commutes, and hectic work schedules. It's important for their well-being as well as for consistency and productivity at work.

High humidity, standing water, and inadequate sanitation all combine to make the ideal environment for bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. With the correct information and prompt precautions, many of these illnesses are easily preventable.

Illnesses That Rise During the Monsoon

According to Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director and Chief Health Officer (Indian Subcontinent), International SOS, waterborne diseases are extremely common during the rains. Infections like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A and E, and various diarrhoeal conditions are mostly caused by the consumption of contaminated food or water. Poor drainage systems and water stagnation often contribute to this spread.

Vector-borne diseases—primarily spread by mosquitoes—also increase during this time. Dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis are all serious conditions that peak in the rainy season. The reason? Mosquitoes breed in even the smallest pools of standing water, often found in uncovered containers, planters, and clogged drains in and around offices and homes.

Airborne infections also see a rise. The dampness in the air allows mould and fungi to thrive, triggering allergies and worsening asthma symptoms. Colds, the flu, and respiratory infections become more common as the rains set in.

Skin infections like ringworm and athlete’s foot also rise sharply, thanks to continuously wet or sweaty skin. Cuts or scrapes are more likely to get infected due to bacterial growth in damp conditions.

Additionally, exposure to floodwater—especially when walking barefoot—can result in leptospirosis, a serious bacterial infection transmitted through water contaminated with the urine of infected animals.

Tips to Stay Healthy This Monsoon

The good news is that most monsoon-related illnesses are preventable. Here’s how employees can stay safe:

Drink only boiled or filtered water. Steer clear of roadside juices or ice.

Stick to home-cooked, hot meals. Avoid raw foods like salads, chutneys, and open street food.

Use mosquito repellents, wear full-sleeved clothing, and don’t allow water to collect in or around your home or office.

Bathe daily, keep your feet dry and clean, and wear breathable footwear.

Always change out of wet clothes promptly to avoid catching a chill or developing a viral infection.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: International Friendship Day 2025: How your friends quietly heal your mind