International Friendship Day 2025: How your friends quietly heal your mind Friendships don’t need filters or perfect timing. They just need presence. Here’s why your oldest, truest bonds might be your biggest source of healing.

International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year and was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2011. Your friendships are one of the most treasured relationships in your life. Several studies have pointed out that having healthy friendships can help improve health and overall well-being, especially your mental health.

According to an 80-year-long Harvard study, neither money nor fame can keep you happy throughout your life. But it is your close relationships that can make you happy and keep you healthy.

Harvard Health says that loneliness is one of the greatest health risks facing older adults. The antidote to loneliness is more social engagement—and the best way to be more social is to develop friendships. Dr Richard S. Schwartz, a psychiatrist with Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital, says, "Making new friends and maintaining existing friendships makes it easier to be more social since friendships often include doing activities one-on-one or as part of a group."

How friends quietly heal us in ways we don’t always notice

Mayo Clinic says that good friends are good for your health. While they can help you celebrate good times, they also support you during the bad times. They keep you away from feeling lonely.

Here are some benefits of having friends:

They give you a sense of connection, belonging, and purpose.

Friends boost your happiness and lower your stress.

Friends improve your self-confidence and feelings of self-worth.

They help you cope through hard times, such as divorce, serious illness, job loss or the death of a loved one.

They are also the ones who urge you to change or avoid habits that aren't healthy. These might include drinking too much or not exercising.

"Friends also play a big role in your overall health. Adults with strong social connections have a lower risk of many health problems. That includes depression, high blood pressure, and an unhealthy weight. In fact, studies have found that older adults who have close friends and healthy social supports are likely to live longer than do their peers who have fewer friends," says Mayo Clinic.

While managing our work, family, and everything in between, we tend to forget our friends and take them for granted. You might be someone with a busy schedule, however, it is important that you spend time with your friends and maintain your relationships.

