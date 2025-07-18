Mental health and diabetes: How stress impacts blood sugar levels and its coping mechanisms While stress has a huge influence on the blood sugar levels of an individual, by following healthy coping mechanisms, a patient can easily manage them.

Stress, when prolonged or unmanaged, can become a silent debilitator, as it gradually wears down both the mind and body. Prolonged exposure to stress can weaken the immune system, disrupt sleep, increase the risk of developing chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, and contribute significantly to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression and even panic disorders. Stress and diabetes have a symbiotic two-way relationship. Chronic stress—whether physical, emotional, or mental—significantly impacts blood sugar levels, while poorly managed diabetes can itself become a source of stress for individuals.

According to Dr Amit Nabar, Director of Emergency Department and Community Medicine, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim—A Fortis Associate, when you are stressed, the hormones cortisol and adrenaline are released, which heighten the body’s fight-or-flight response and keep it in a heightened state of awareness. It also pushes the liver to release more glucose into the bloodstream. For people with diabetes, especially Type 2, this can lead to prolonged high blood sugar levels. When the body is under stress or duress, diabetics are also more likely to miss their medication, and this lack of medication adherence creates issues and might even cause one to stress about their inability to control this chronic condition. Increased stress is also associated with the use of harmful substances such as alcohol, nicotine, and cannabis, which would flare up that person's diabetes and also increase the likelihood of complications.

Stress can also sow disharmony in personal relationships, as people are more likely to be short-tempered or feel down when under stress and unwilling to invest time interacting with other people. It can also lead to a low sex drive, further straining intimacy and emotional connection between partners. Stress leads to overeating as a compensatory mechanism, and more often than not, it leads to the consumption of carbohydrate-rich foods like sweets, which can worsen diabetes. Following some simple tips, as listed below, can actually help manage both conditions better:

Always recognise the signs of stress. If you find yourself feeling angry, short-tempered, or fatigued even after 7 to 8 hours of sleep and unable to concentrate, seek a mental health expert. Their guidance will help you manage both conditions better.

Many studies have also shown that the use of antidepressants for treating patients with major depression or anxiety disorders was associated with better glycaemic control, seen as an improvement in HbA1c levels.

Practising mindfulness and relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises reduces cortisol levels and reduces the feeling of fight-or-flight, putting your body at ease.

Establishing a proper work-life balance and adhering to a proper daily routine can also help improve compliance with medication, as your stress levels will come down gradually. It will also free up more time to connect with your near and dear ones.

While stress has a huge influence on the blood sugar levels of an individual, by following healthy coping mechanisms, a patient can easily manage them. Cultivating a “mind over matter” approach—through stress management, emotional resilience, and mental well-being—can significantly enhance glycaemic control and overall quality of life. When the mind is calm and focused, the body is better equipped to respond to treatment and maintain balance.

