PTFE in your eggs and sperm? How this 'non-stick' chemical may impact fertility Commonly present in non-stick cookware, PTFE may release toxic compounds that interfere with men's and women's hormones and fertility. Experts suggest using safer substitutes and exercising caution.

New Delhi:

When couples struggle with fertility, the focus often lands on hormones, lifestyle, or diet but rarely on what the food is cooked in. Cookware, especially old or scratched non-stick pans, may be more than what we know them to be. We have begun to hear that scratched non-stick coatings in cookware may contaminate food with synthetic particles that aren’t good for health, but few people consider their impact on sperm and egg quality.

According to Navina Singh, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Mumbai, one such harmful compound is PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), a coating widely used in non-stick cookware and commonly known as Teflon. Although PTFE is inert and stable at normal cooking temperatures, it is manufactured using a group of chemicals called PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). Commonly known as ‘forever chemicals’, PFAS are highly persistent in the environment and can continue to build up in the body over time.

How PFAS interfere with fertility

PFAS can leach out of cookware, especially if it's old, scratched, or overheated. They can accumulate in blood, breast milk, and even reproductive tissues over time. As endocrine disruptors, PFAS interfere with hormonal levels in both men and women. In women, they can lead to irregular periods, early decline in ovarian reserve, and hormonal imbalance that mimics early menopause. Studies also link PFAS exposure during pregnancy with low birth weight, preterm birth, and complications such as preeclampsia. In men, PFAS exposure has been shown to reduce sperm count, motility, and morphology, as well as lower testosterone levels. The overall effect is a silent chemical disruption of fertility potential that might go unnoticed until it's too late.

What you can do

Small, conscious choices can make a difference when it comes to improving fertility. You can replace worn-out or scratched non-stick pans, avoid overheating cookware, and consider shifting to safer options such as stainless steel, ceramic, or cast iron. You can also look for PFAS-free certification on product labels and use water filters, particularly those with reverse osmosis or activated carbon systems, that can reduce PFAS exposure.

It is important to keep in mind that reproductive health is maintained with a very delicate balance, and awareness of hidden toxins can be the beginning of protecting your fertility.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Stroke in pregnancy: Understand the causes, diagnosis, treatment and risk factors