Low fitness may increase depression and anxiety says study: Start your workout with these easy exercises

Researchers have found that people with low aerobic and muscular fitness are nearly twice as likely to experience depression. Low fitness levels also predicted a 60 per cent greater chance of anxiety, over a seven-year follow-up, according to the study published in the journal BMC Medicine.

"Here we have provided further evidence of a relationship between physical and mental health, and that structured exercise aimed at improving different types of fitness is not only good for your physical health, but may also have mental health benefits," said study author Aaron Kandola from University College London (UCL) in the UK.

The study involved 152,978 participants aged between 40 and 69 years. Their baseline aerobic fitness at the start of the study period was tested by using a stationary bike the increasing resistance, while their muscular fitness was measured with a grip strength test.

They also completed a questionnaire gauging depression and anxiety symptoms. Seven years later they were tested again for depression and anxiety symptoms, and the researchers found that high aerobic and muscular fitness at the start of the study was associated with better mental health seven years later.

People with the lowest combined aerobic and muscular fitness had 98 per cent higher odds of depression, 60 per cent higher odds of anxiety, and 81 per cent higher odds of having either one of the common mental health disorders, compared to those with high levels of overall fitness.

"Our findings suggest that encouraging people to exercise more could have extensive public health benefits, improving not only our physical health but our mental health too," said study author Joseph Hayes from UCL.

Improving fitness through a combination of cardio exercise and strength and resistance training appears to be more beneficial than just focusing on aerobic or muscular fitness, according to the study. "Other studies have found that just a few weeks of regular intensive exercise can make substantial improvements to aerobic and muscular fitness, so we are hopeful that it may not take much time to make a big difference to your risk of mental illness," the authors wrote.

Therefore, we have enlisted a few easy exercises you to begin your workout. Take a look

Squat Jumps

This form of exercise not only helps you lose weight but also strengthens your lower body inlcuding glutes, hamstrings, claves and quads.

Steps to do it

Stand with feet hip distance apart and lower yourself to a squat position by bending your knees.

Keep your spine straight and chest lifted.

Keep your arms in front of the chest for balance.

Now jump straight up and swing your arms overhead. Return to squat.

Burpees

This is a whole-body workout. It improves blood circulation in your body and also strengthens your heart and lungs.

Steps to do it

Squat with your knees bent, back straight and your feet about shoulder-width apart.

Now lower your hands to the floor in front of you.

With your weight on your hands, kick your feet back so that you are on your hands and toes.

This is the pushup position. Now, keeping your body straight from head to heels, do one pushup.

Then quickly jump back to the starting position. Throw your arms overhead immediately and jump up.

The minute you land on the floor after jumping, lower yourself for another squat.

Plank Jacks

Plank Jacks are good for your lower as well as the upper body.

Steps to do it

Start this workout in the plank position.

Keep your shoulders over your wrists.

Your body must be in one straight line and your feet together.

Now jump your legs wide open and then back together.

Keep your pelvis steady.

With inputs from IANS.

