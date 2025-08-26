Low blood sugar without diabetes: Causes, risks, and prevention explained Low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia) can occur even without diabetes. Learn about its causes, symptoms, risks, and when to seek medical help, with insights from experts.

New Delhi:

Low blood sugar, or hypoglycaemia, is most commonly associated with diabetes treatment. However, what few people are unaware of is that it can also happen to people who have no diabetes, sometimes bringing with it similar serious health threats. Glucose is the brain's chief fuel, and when levels get too low, shakiness, dizziness, sweating, and a racing heartbeat can develop rapidly.

In extreme cases, hypoglycaemia that is left untreated can become life-threatening. The reasons need to be understood. Let's see:

Causes of Low blood sugar without diabetes

Knowing hypoglycaemia in non-diabetes

Hypoglycaemia in people who do not have diabetes is far less prevalent but cannot be ruled out, according to Dr Sandeep Kharb, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Asian Hospital. It can be caused by lifestyle factors, underlying disease, or, in some cases, tumours that interfere with normal hormone function.

Insulin, made by the pancreas, is responsible for maintaining blood sugar levels stable. But when equilibrium is disturbed, blood sugar suddenly falls even in non-diabetic individuals. Want to understand more about diabetes? We have all the information.

Low blood sugar without diabetes: common causes

Medications

Unexpected consumption of diabetes drugs prescribed to another person, or some other medication, can cause hypoglycaemia. For instance, quinine (taken for malaria) is a known agent that reduces blood sugar. Children and patients with kidney failure are particularly susceptible.

Excessive drinking

Alcohol taken on an empty stomach can inhibit the liver from releasing glucose stored in glycogen stores, leading to perilously low blood sugar.

Serious illnesses

Major illnesses such as advanced liver disease (cirrhosis, hepatitis), kidney failure, severe infection, or heart disease may impair glucose regulation. Failure of the kidneys to function properly may also block effective drug clearance, resulting in sudden falls in sugar levels.

Also read: Blood sugar level drops drastically? Know which foods should a diabetic patient consume

Starpation and eating disorders

Extended fasting, starvation, or eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa may exhaust stores of glycogen and induce recurring hypoglycaemia.

Overproduction of insulin

A very uncommon tumour of the pancreas, an insulinoma, may make the body overproduce insulin and reduce blood sugar significantly. In other cases, other tumours produce substances that have the same effect as insulin.

Hormone deficiencies

Diseases of the adrenal or pituitary glands can lead to reduced secretion of hormones involved in glucose metabolism. For example, growth hormone deficiency in children can lead to repeated attacks of hypoglycaemia.

Also read: Breakfast for diabetics: Low-sugar Indian meals to keep blood sugar stable

Although hypoglycaemia is closely linked to diabetes, it is worth recalling that the non-diabetic patient is not exempt. If you notice sudden bouts of dizziness, sweating, or confusion without an obvious cause, medical assessment is warranted. Early identification of the cause, whether lifestyle, drug-induced, or related to a medical condition, can prevent complications and restore safe blood sugar levels.