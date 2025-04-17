Blood sugar level drops drastically? Know which foods should a diabetic patient consume Know which foods to eat when your blood sugar drops. Learn how to manage hypoglycemia with quick and effective dietary solutions. Get instant relief and stabilise your blood sugar levels.

New Delhi:

Diabetes is a dangerous disease. In which low blood sugar is considered more serious than high blood sugar. When the glucose in the body starts decreasing, the sugar level starts going down. In such a situation, the body is not able to function properly. It is very important to understand this situation. Many times we do not understand what to do when the sugar level suddenly drops or which food items to consume so that the sugar can be balanced.

Especially the risk of sugar going down increases in those people who take insulin and medicines. Due to this, many times the sugar level drops drastically. When the sugar level goes down, panic suddenly starts. Dizziness starts, and headache and spinning start. Many times there is trouble sleeping also. If you see such symptoms, then immediately check your sugar and try to manage it.

Foods to consume when your blood sugar is low

Glucose tablets: According to health experts, glucose tablets can be taken when the sugar level suddenly drops. Always carry them with you. When you feel low blood sugar, take 1 tablet. However, pay attention to the grams of the tablet. Sugar can be easily balanced with 15 to 20 grams of glucose. Wait for 10-15 minutes after eating this tablet. Eat fresh fruits or dry fruits: If you are not able to understand anything and your sugar is going down, then eat fresh, lightly sweet fruits. If you want, you can also use dried fruits instead of fruits. When your sugar is down, you can also eat bananas, grapes, mangoes, and oranges. Eat 2 spoons of raisins; this also balances the sugar. Candy: In case of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar, consume carbohydrates immediately. You can take up to 15 grams of carbohydrates. For this, you can eat gummy candies. This is plain sugar, which goes into the blood quickly and increases blood sugar. You will start seeing the difference in just 15 minutes. Fat-free milk: If there is nothing in the house, drink a cup of lukewarm milk. This will help in increasing the blood sugar level. Yes, keep in mind that the milk should be fat-free. Milk contains carbohydrates and vitamins, which naturally increase the sugar level. And diabetes can be managed. Juice: Although drinking juice is prohibited in diabetes. It increases blood sugar rapidly. But people whose sugar level is falling can get relief by drinking juice. You can make fresh fruit juice and drink it. This will increase the blood sugar level. When the sugar level goes down, drink apple, orange, pineapple, and cranberry juice.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Lack of this vitamin can cause fatigue and weakness; know food items to overcome the deficiency