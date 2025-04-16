Lack of this vitamin can cause fatigue and weakness; know food items to overcome the deficiency Uncover the vital vitamin deficiency that's draining your energy and causing weakness. Learn the signs, symptoms, and effective ways to overcome it. Boost your energy levels with simple and natural solutions.

New Delhi:

To keep the body healthy, it is necessary to take a diet rich in vitamins. If there is a deficiency of any one vitamin, it affects the entire body. Gradually the immunity power starts decreasing, and the body becomes a home for diseases. Vitamin C is most important for increasing immunity. It gives our body the ability to fight diseases and helps in keeping it strong. If there is a deficiency of Vitamin C in the body, then you start falling sick quickly. Even a simple cold starts showing its effect on the body. Due to weak immunity, hair starts falling. Bones become weak, and marks of early ageing start appearing on the face. Vitamin C deficiency also affects oral health, i.e., your teeth and gums. That is, if there is a deficiency of Vitamin C in the body, the entire structure starts deteriorating.

To overcome the deficiency of Vitamin C, you should include some special things in your diet. This will make it easier for the body to fulfil its daily needs of Vitamin C. There are many food items and drinks that can fulfil your daily needs of Vitamin C. Let us know which foods are rich in Vitamin C.

Food items rich in vitamin C

Amla: Amla is considered the best source of vitamin C. Amla is rich in vitamin C. Try to eat 1 amla in any form daily. Eating a medium-sized amla provides 600-700 mg of vitamin C to the body. You can consume amla juice, amla powder, amla pickle, or amla chutney daily. Guava: Most people think that vitamin C is found in the highest quantity only in sour things. But this is not true at all. Among fruits, guava is considered to be rich in vitamin C. Eating a medium-sized guava daily provides about 228 milligrams of vitamin C. Therefore, definitely include guava in your diet. Kiwi: Vitamin C deficiency can also be overcome by eating kiwi daily. Therefore, eat 1 kiwi daily. 1 kiwi contains about 92 mg of vitamin C. With this, you can fulfil your daily needs to a great extent. Papaya: By eating about 1 cup of papaya, the body gets 88 mg of vitamin C. So include papaya in the daily diet. Papaya helps in keeping the stomach healthy in summer, and it also provides other essential vitamins to the body. Vitamin C deficiency can be overcome by eating papaya. Orange and lemon: Oranges, seasonal fruit, and lemons are also considered very good for vitamin C. Vitamin C is found in citrus fruits. Eating one medium orange daily provides 70 mg of vitamin C to the body. You can also drink orange juice. Eating 100 grams of lemon also provides about 50-60 mg of vitamin C to the body.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

