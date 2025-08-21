Diabetes: Types, symptoms, causes, tests, treatment and prevention Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health concerns worldwide. From early warning signs to the best diagnostic tests and daily diet tips, here’s a complete guide with doctor insights to help you manage blood sugar effectively.

Diabetes is a disease in which your body struggles to process blood sugar, or glucose. Normally, your body transports blood sugar into your cells, where it is converted into energy, using the hormone insulin. However, this process malfunctions in people with diabetes.

Sugar accumulates in the blood as a result, which over time can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves.

[This article is reviewed by Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director, Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity & Endocrinology, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital.]

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition where the body either does not make enough insulin or cannot use it effectively. This causes high blood sugar, which can damage organs over time. The main types are Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational Diabetes.

Types of diabetes

Type 1 diabetes: Children or young adults are usually the first to develop type 1 diabetes. It has nothing to do with lifestyle or diet. It is an autoimmune disease in which the body's defence mechanism unintentionally targets the pancreatic cells that produce insulin. Insulin must be taken daily for people with Type 1 diabetes to survive.

Type 2 diabetes: Although it typically affects adults, more children are developing type 2 diabetes as well. connected to lifestyle factors such as having a family history, being overweight, or not exercising. Healthy eating, exercise, and occasionally medicine or insulin can help manage it.

Gestational diabetes: The mother's body may have trouble using insulin due to hormones from the placenta. usually disappears once the baby is born. However, there may be a greater chance of Type 2 diabetes in the future for both mother and child.

Diabetes prevalence in India

According to the ICMR‑INDIAB study, about 11.4% of India’s population now has diabetes—this translates to over 100 million people. Urban prevalence stands at 17.2%, while rural areas are catching up at 9.4%.

A comprehensive meta‑analysis (covering 1972–2019) showed that diabetes rates jumped from 3.3% to 19.0% in urban areas, and from 2.4% to 15.0% in rural areas.

National NCD survey data also reveal that urban diabetes prevalence is over 14.3%, compared to 6.9% in rural regions.

A broader global context: India hosts around 212 million diabetics—more than any other country.

Urban vs Rural Divide

Historically, urban areas had around twice the diabetes rates of rural areas.

But over time, lifestyle changes and urban influences are making the rural-urban gap narrower. Rural diabetes went from 2–3% decades ago to nearly 15% now—cities are not that far ahead anymore.

Why diabetes is rising in young people

Type 2 Diabetes in Younger Adults

A study (STRiDE‑I) in southern India reported a steep increase in Type 2 diabetes among younger people: from 4.5% to 7.8% over ten years. Older adults rose from 28.4% to 34% in the same period.

Even more striking, the rate of increase was much higher among the youth—120% rise in new cases, compared to 150% in older adults; relatively, that’s a bigger jump in the younger group.

Risk factors? More families have a diabetic history, weight gain, less activity, and more sedentary routines—all pushing youth into early diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes in Children

In Ranchi, cases of Type 1 diabetes among children under 14 have climbed from single digits to 12–15 cases annually now. From 2024 to early 2025, 12 new cases were reported alone.

Nationally, there are nearly 95,600 children under 14 living with Type 1 diabetes, and about 15,900 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Youth-Onset Diabetes—Overview

Young Indians face a soaring diabetes risk: overall prevalence among youth is 12.3% for boys and 8.4% for girls.

Alarmingly, diabetes in youth tends to be more aggressive, with complications like heart, kidney, nerve, and eye issues showing up sooner.

Why It Matters

Imagine someone in their 20s or 30s—still energetic, bustling through life—suddenly told, “You’ve got diabetes.” It changes everything.

Longer disease burden: Getting diabetes younger means living with it—and its challenges—for decades longer.

Early signs and symptoms of diabetes

The first symptoms of diabetes include frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, blurred vision, and unexplained weight loss. These signs develop because high blood sugar affects the kidneys, vision, and energy levels. If these symptoms appear, consult a doctor for a simple blood test.

When diabetes begins to develop, your body starts sending signals—but they can be subtle. Many people ignore or brush them off as just “getting older” or “being tired.”

Here are the main early signs:

1. Frequent Urination (Especially at Night): You might notice you’re running to the bathroom more often, even waking up multiple times at night.

Why it happens: When sugar builds up in your blood, your kidneys try to flush it out through urine. This means more trips to pee.

2. Excessive Thirst: You feel unusually thirsty—even after drinking water.

Why it happens: You are losing more fluids than usual through urine, so your body keeps asking for more water.

3. Fatigue / Always Tired: You feel drained, sluggish, or mentally foggy—even if you slept okay.

Why it happens: Your body can’t properly use sugar (its main energy source), so your cells are starved for fuel. It’s like having a full fridge with a broken power supply.

4. Blurred Vision: Your eyesight may seem off—things look fuzzy or you struggle to focus.

Why it happens: High blood sugar affects the lens inside your eyes, causing swelling and blurred vision. It may come and go.

Silent or lesser-known symptoms (Often missed in women and older adults)

These symptoms aren’t always dramatic but can be just as serious:

For Older Adults (Elderly):

Confusion or Memory Issues

May seem like forgetfulness or ageing.

But it could be due to fluctuating blood sugar affecting brain function.

Mood Swings or Depression

Feeling low, anxious, or irritable can be a metabolic issue—not just mental health.

Excessive Sleepiness

Seniors may nap more, feel tired all day, or become less interested in daily activities.

Loss of Appetite

A decrease in hunger or skipping meals may seem normal, but can be a red flag in diabetes.

In elderly people, symptoms are often mistaken for ageing, which delays diagnosis. Regular checkups are key.

For Women (Often Overlooked Signs):

Frequent UTIs or Yeast Infections

High sugar levels feed bacteria and yeast, leading to more infections.

Irregular Periods or PCOS Worsening

Hormonal imbalances related to insulin resistance can disrupt cycles.

Tingling or Numbness in Hands/Feet

Known as diabetic neuropathy, this can start subtly—often brushed off as “bad posture” or “sleeping wrong.”

Slow-Healing Cuts or Infections

Even minor wounds take longer to heal than usual.

Women may not link these to diabetes, and often dismiss them as hormonal, age-related, or stress-related symptoms.

Causes and risk factors of diiabetes

Genetic factors

Sometimes, health issues run in families. If your parents or close relatives have a particular condition, you may inherit a tendency toward it. It doesn’t mean you will definitely get it, but your risk can be higher simply because of the genes you carry.

Lifestyle factors

The way we live our daily lives has a big impact on our health. Eating too much junk food, not exercising, smoking, or drinking alcohol can slowly harm the body. On the other hand, healthy habits like balanced meals, regular activity, and avoiding harmful substances can protect you.

Obesity and insulin resistance

When extra weight builds up—especially around the stomach—it puts pressure on the body’s natural systems. Over time, the body may stop responding properly to insulin (the hormone that controls blood sugar). This makes it harder to maintain healthy sugar levels, which can lead to bigger health problems.

Stress and sleep

Stress is more than just a mental burden—it triggers changes in hormones that affect blood pressure, weight, and sugar control. Lack of proper sleep adds to the problem, making the body more tired, hungrier, and less able to manage stress. Together, poor sleep and high stress can quietly increase health risks over time.

Complications of untreated diabetes

Eye problems (Diabetic Retinopathy)

High blood sugar can damage the tiny blood vessels in the eyes. Over time, this can blur your vision, make it hard to see clearly, and in severe cases, even cause blindness if not treated in time.

Kidney disease

Your kidneys act like filters, cleaning waste from your blood. When diabetes is uncontrolled, the extra sugar damages these filters. Slowly, the kidneys may stop working well, which can lead to kidney failure and the need for dialysis or a transplant.

Heart problems

Diabetes puts a lot of strain on the heart and blood vessels. It increases the chances of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. In simple words, untreated diabetes can silently damage the heart, sometimes without clear warning signs.

Nerve damage and foot issues

Too much sugar in the blood can injure the nerves, especially in the hands and feet. This may cause tingling, numbness, or pain. Because of the numbness, small cuts or wounds on the feet may go unnoticed, which can turn into serious infections and, in the worst cases, may even require amputation.

Diagnosis and tests for diabetes

Doctors diagnose diabetes using blood tests like Fasting Blood Sugar, HbA1c, and Random Blood Sugar. A fasting level of 126 mg/dl or more, HbA1c of 6.5% or higher, or random blood sugar above 200 mg/dl confirms diabetes.

Blood sugar tests

Doctors usually confirm diabetes with simple blood tests:

Fasting Blood Sugar Test: Done after not eating for 8–10 hours. If your sugar is high even on an empty stomach, it’s a red flag.

Done after not eating for 8–10 hours. If your sugar is high even on an empty stomach, it’s a red flag. HbA1c Test: This test shows your average sugar level over the past 2–3 months, not just on the day of testing. It gives a clearer picture of how well your sugar has been controlled.

This test shows your average sugar level over the past 2–3 months, not just on the day of testing. It gives a clearer picture of how well your sugar has been controlled. Random Blood Sugar Test: This can be done anytime, whether you’ve eaten or not. Very high readings usually point toward diabetes.

When to get tested

You should get checked if you:

Feel unusually tired, thirsty, or need to pee often.

Have sudden weight loss or blurred vision.

Have a family history of diabetes.

Are overweight, above 35–40 years, or lead a sedentary lifestyle.

Even if you feel healthy, doctors recommend routine screening after age 35, especially if diabetes runs in the family.

Cost and availability in India

The good news is these tests are easily available at almost every pathology lab, clinic, and hospital across India.

Fasting/Random Blood Sugar Test: Rs 100–200

HbA1c Test: Rs 400–800 (varies by city and lab)

Many health camps and government hospitals also offer these at low or no cost, making them accessible for most people.

Diabetes in Women

While diabetes affects everyone, it often plays out a little differently in women — not just in how it develops, but also how it feels and what it affects in daily life.

The hidden link between PCOS and diabetes

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a hormonal disorder that affects about 1 in 10 women of reproductive age. Many women with PCOS don’t realise it puts them at a much higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Why?

PCOS is tied to insulin resistance — meaning your body doesn’t respond well to insulin, the hormone that helps manage blood sugar. When this happens, your body has to work extra hard to keep blood sugar in check.

Over time, this strain can lead to type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

Signs PCOS might be affecting your risk:

Irregular or missed periods

Weight gain, especially around the belly

Acne or oily skin

Excess hair growth on face/body (hirsutism)

Difficulty getting pregnant

What to do: If you have PCOS, it’s a good idea to get screened regularly for blood sugar issues — even if you feel fine.

Gestational diabetes: Diabetes during pregnancy

Gestational diabetes shows up only during pregnancy — usually around the 24th–28th week. It happens when pregnancy hormones mess with the way insulin works.

What it means:

You didn’t have diabetes before, but your body struggles to control blood sugar while pregnant.

It usually goes away after birth, but it increases your risk of type 2 diabetes later in life.

It can also increase the baby’s risk of developing diabetes or obesity later on.

Signs to look for (often mild or unnoticed):

More tired than usual (even for pregnancy)

Increased thirst or urination

Blurred vision

Sugar in urine (usually found during prenatal tests)

What to do: Gestational diabetes is usually managed with a special diet, exercise, and sometimes insulin. Prenatal care is key!

Unique symptoms of diabetes in women

While classic diabetes symptoms (like fatigue, frequent urination, and thirst) show up in both men and women, women often experience some unique or different signs, especially when blood sugar stays high for a long time.

Mood swings or depression

High blood sugar can affect how your brain uses energy — leaving you foggy, irritable, or unusually down.

More frequent infections

Women may experience more yeast infections, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and bacterial vaginal infections. High blood sugar feeds yeast and bacteria, making infections more common.

Sexual discomfort or dryness

Diabetes can reduce blood flow and nerve function, leading to:

Vaginal dryness

Low libido

Pain during sex

These are often under-reported but very real

Irregular menstrual cycles

Especially when diabetes and PCOS overlap, insulin resistance can mess with your hormones and throw your cycle out of whack.

Fatigue that’s more than “tired”

This is not just being sleepy. It's a dragging exhaustion that doesn’t go away with rest — like walking through life with weights strapped to your legs.

Can diabetes be cured?

There is no permanent cure for diabetes. However, blood sugar can be controlled with lifestyle changes, medication, and insulin (for some patients). In some cases of Type 2 diabetes, remission is possible through diet and weight management.

What foods should diabetics avoid?

Diabetics should avoid refined sugar, white rice, sugary drinks, and deep-fried foods, as these raise blood sugar quickly. Instead, focus on whole grains, vegetables, pulses, and high-fibre foods to keep sugar levels stable.

Ayurveda and home remedies for diabetes (complementary care)

In addition to receiving medical care, many diabetics look into natural or Ayurvedic treatments—not as a cure, but as support. These treatments seek to strengthen the body's natural systems, enhance digestion, and help regulate blood sugar.

Let's go over some frequently used herbs and spices, many of which you may already have in your kitchen.

Methi (Fenugreek) Seeds

Methi seeds can improve how your body uses insulin and may help lower blood sugar after meals.

How to use: Soak 1–2 teaspoons overnight in water, and drink the water (with or without the seeds) in the morning on an empty stomach.

Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon may improve insulin sensitivity and help lower fasting blood sugar levels.

How to use: Add a pinch of cinnamon powder to warm water or herbal tea daily, or sprinkle it on oatmeal.

Giloy (Guduchi)

Known as the “root of immortality” in Ayurveda, giloy is a powerful adaptogen. It may support blood sugar balance, reduce inflammation, and boost immunity.

How to use: Usually taken as a juice or in tablet form (available at Ayurvedic stores or pharmacies).

Note: Not recommended without guidance if you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or on multiple medications.

Jamun (Indian Blackberry)

Jamun is famous for its sharp taste and sharp benefits. The fruit and seeds may help slow sugar absorption and improve insulin activity.

How to use: Fresh jamun when in season, or powdered jamun seed (available in health stores) with warm water on an empty stomach.

A Gentle But Important Reminder

These remedies are not a substitute for medication or medical advice. Interact with your diabetes meds. Consult your doctor before trying new remedies and monitor your blood sugar levels regularly. Treat Ayurveda as complementary, not your only line of defence.

Prevention tips for people at high risk of diabetes

If you know you're at higher risk for diabetes, you're not powerless, far from it. The good news is that small, consistent changes can delay or even prevent diabetes altogether.

Let’s talk about some of the most important (and realistic!) things you can do.

Weight Management: Think Balance, Not Perfection

Let’s be real, this isn’t about chasing skinny. It’s about reducing pressure on your body so it can work better.

Why it matters: Even a 5–7% drop in body weight can lower your diabetes risk significantly.

What helps:

Moving your body daily (even walking counts!)

Eating balanced meals, not starving or over-restricting

Getting enough sleep, yes, it affects weight and blood sugar!

Think of it like tuning your engine. You’re not changing the whole car, just helping it run smoother.

Annual Check-ups: Catch It Before It Catches You

You might feel fine, and that’s exactly why check-ups matter.

Why it matters: Type 2 diabetes often creeps in without symptoms. Regular blood sugar checks (fasting and A1C) can catch issues early.

What to do:

Schedule a yearly health screening

Ask for blood sugar and cholesterol tests

Keep track of any changes in energy, vision, or mood

If you wait until something “feels wrong,” it might already be more serious. Prevention is peace of mind.

Healthy Diet: Feed Your Future Self

You don’t need to cut everything you love. But how you build your plate matters — and can shape your health.

Focus on:

More fibre (whole grains, veggies, lentils)

Less added sugar (especially sugary drinks)

Balanced meals with protein, fat, and carbs (to avoid sugar spikes)

Simple swaps:

White rice → brown rice or millets

Sugary snacks → nuts, seeds, or fruit

Packaged juices → fresh lemon water or buttermilk

You're not “dieting.” You're simply choosing fuel that helps your body feel better — now and later.

Power of Early Diagnosis

Early diagnosis = early action. Early action can prevent complications like nerve damage, eye issues, or kidney problems.

What to watch for:

Fatigue that doesn’t go away

Frequent thirst or urination

Blurry vision

Family history of diabetes or prediabetes

Irregular periods (especially with PCOS)

Why it matters: If caught early (like in the prediabetes stage), lifestyle changes alone might keep you from needing medication at all.

Catching it early can mean living life on your terms, without constant medical worries.

Living Well with Diabetes

A diabetes diagnosis can feel overwhelming at first. But many people, from everyday heroes to celebrities, live full, joyful lives with it. They travel, work, raise families, follow passions; they just do it with a little more awareness.

Let’s explore what living well actually looks like.

Even in the spotlight, many public figures are managing diabetes and using their voice to inspire others.

Halle Berry (Type 1 turned Type 2): She’s a huge advocate for clean eating, exercise, and listening to her body. She calls her diagnosis a wake-up call that made her stronger and more focused.

She’s a huge advocate for clean eating, exercise, and listening to her body. She calls her diagnosis a wake-up call that made her stronger and more focused. Nick Jonas (Type 1 since childhood): Nick speaks openly about managing blood sugar on stage, travelling, and during high-pressure events. He even started a foundation to support kids with diabetes.

Nick speaks openly about managing blood sugar on stage, travelling, and during high-pressure events. He even started a foundation to support kids with diabetes. Sonam Kapoor (Type 1 diabetes): She manages her condition through a disciplined routine, insulin therapy, and regular workouts. She’s vocal about the importance of not being ashamed of living with diabetes.

Apart from these celebrities, other celebs like Kamal Haasan, Salma Hayek, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tom Hanks and others are also dealing with diabetes, but these people don't hide their diagnosis; they own it.

Long-Term Care: Encouragement That Lasts

Diabetes is a long game, but so is life. You don’t have to do it all at once.

Here’s what helps for the long haul:

Build habits that fit your life, not a strict set of rules.

Understand your body’s signals when you're too stressed, too tired, or too full.

Stay in touch with your doctor, not just when things go wrong, but for check-ins and support.

Make room for joy, including dancing, art, and hobbies. Emotional health = physical health.

Finding the right balance between science and lifestyle is the key to protecting ourselves from diabetes. While medical advances and treatments are there to guide us, our everyday choices, what we eat, how much we move, how well we sleep, and the stress we carry, play an equally powerful role. Regular screenings act as an early warning system, helping us catch risks before they turn into complications. With awareness, small but consistent lifestyle shifts, and timely check-ups, we can stay a step ahead and lead healthier, fuller lives.

FAQs on diabates

Q. What is the first sign of diabetes?

The earliest signs are frequent urination and excessive thirst, often noticed before other symptoms.

Q. Can diabetes go away with diet?

Type 2 diabetes can sometimes go into remission with weight loss and strict diet, but it requires long-term monitoring.

Q. How do you test for diabetes at home?

You can use a glucometer to check blood sugar, but formal diagnosis requires lab tests like HbA1c or Fasting Blood Sugar.

Q. Is diabetes genetic?

Yes, family history increases risk, but lifestyle factors like diet and weight also play a big role.