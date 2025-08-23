Top tests for diabetes: A1C, fasting, glucose tolerance and random blood sugar Early diagnosis of diabetes is key to better management. Here are the top 4 tests doctors recommend — A1C, fasting, glucose tolerance, and random blood sugar.

New Delhi:

Diabetes is a condition wherein an individual suffers from high blood sugar levels chronically. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2022, 14% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes, an increase from 7% in 1990. The number of people living with diabetes in 2022 was 830 million.

Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle disorders, and early detection plays a vital role in managing it effectively. Doctors usually recommend a set of tests to check blood sugar levels. Read on to know the top 4 tests for diabetes.

To know more about types, symptoms, causes, treatment, and prevention of diabetes, read our complete guide.

Top tests for Diabetes

A1C Test

The A1C test helps to measure the average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months. Unlike daily checks, this gives a long-term picture of glucose control. A higher percentage shows a poor sugar regulation, making it a reliable method to diagnose diabetes and monitor ongoing treatment.

Fasting Blood Sugar Test

This test is done after at least eight hours of fasting, which is usually overnight. It measures the baseline level of glucose in the blood. Increased readings for more than one time can confirm diabetes or prediabetes. This helps doctors suggest lifestyle changes or treatment.

Glucose Tolerance Test

Often used to detect gestational diabetes during pregnancy, this test tracks how the body processes sugar. After fasting, a glucose-rich drink is given and blood sugar is tested at intervals.

Random Blood Sugar Test

This test can be done at any time of the day, regardless of meals. It’s a quick way to check blood sugar levels when symptoms like excessive thirst, fatigue or frequent urination appear. A very high reading usually indicates diabetes and might need follow-up testing.

ALSO READ: Diabetes: Types, symptoms, causes, tests, treatment and prevention