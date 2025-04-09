Love sipping sugarcane juice in summer? Know who should avoid drinking it Sugarcane juice is beneficial in the summer, but some people should not drink sugarcane juice at all. Drinking it causes many bad changes in the body, which can later turn into a major disease.

Sugarcane juice works like a panacea in summer as it contains many types of nutrients like calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium. All these elements make the body hydrated and strong, which helps in protecting it from the hot winds blowing in summers. But some people should not drink sugarcane juice at all because it contains a high amount of natural sugar, due to which many bad changes can be seen in the body. In this article, we will tell you which diseases can be caused by drinking sugarcane juice and who should avoid drinking it.

If you are trying to lose weight

If you are trying to lose weight, then stop drinking sugarcane juice from now on. Sugarcane juice contains elements that can increase fat in the body rapidly. Sugarcane juice contains a large amount of calories and sugar, which rapidly increases belly fat in the body, due to which the body starts looking fat and shapely. Its juice should be drunk in regular quantities; if it is consumed in large quantities, then your body can become heavy and fat.

If you have stomach issues

If you have stomach problems, then stop drinking sugarcane juice because it contains many such elements that can completely affect the digestive system of the body. It contains a high amount of policosanol, which has a bad effect on the digestive power of the body. Due to this element, you may have to face many problems like stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness, and diarrhoea. Before drinking sugarcane juice, you must consult a doctor or an expert.

If you have diabetes

People suffering from diabetes should not consume sugarcane juice because it contains a high amount of sugar, which can increase blood sugar levels rapidly. Sugarcane juice is beneficial in summer; drinking it improves health and prevents problems like heat stroke. But sugarcane contains a high amount of glucose, due to which diabetes and sugar levels can increase in the body.

If you have dental issues

Those who have toothache or cavity-related problems should not drink sugarcane juice, even by mistake. Sugarcane juice is sweeter than other fruit juices. The elements present in it can affect the bacteria in the mouth, due to which the chances of cavities and weakening of teeth can increase even more.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consume sugarcane juice only after consulting a doctor because its effect is cold, due to which both the mother and the child can be deeply affected. It contains a high amount of natural sweetness, which can increase the sugar level in the body. After drinking it, the medicine can reduce its effect, which can have a bad effect on the child's health. Therefore, it is mandatory to consult a doctor before drinking its juice.

