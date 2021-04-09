Keep uric acid under control by eating these 4 home ingredients

The number of uric acid patients is increasing steadily in the country. Not only the elderly but also the younger people are falling victim to this disease. As the level of uric acid increases in the body, many problems such as joint pain, swelling and stiffness begin to knock on the door. In addition to medicines, increased levels of uric acid can also be controlled by making a few changes to your diet. Here we tell you about 4 food ingredients that help in bringing the uric acid level to normal. Add these food items to your diet and witness the magic.

Eat tomatoes every day

Tomatoes are one food item, the absence of which makes the food tasteless. In addition to increasing the taste of the dishes, tomatoes help in regulating the level of uric acid. By consuming it daily, you can avoid the problem of arthritis as well. Tomatoes contain many antioxidants. It also contains very little amount of purine which helps bring the uric acid level to normal.

Image Source : FREEPIK Tomato helps in increased uric acid problem

Lemon

Lemon juice is also effective in controlling the amount of uric acid. It dissolves uric acid in itself and helps in getting it out of the body. For this, you must drink a glass of lemonade before eating your meal.

Image Source : FREEPIK Lemon helps in increased uric acid problem

Also read: Drink aloe vera juice on empty stomach in the morning, know health benefits that work magically

Olive Oil

Olive Oil can also help control the amount of uric acid in the body. Whenever you cook, try to use only olive oil. It has many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that work to reduce uric acid levels in the body.

Image Source : FREEPIK Olive Oil helps in increased uric acid problem

Green Tea

In addition to weight loss, green tea controls the amount of uric acid in your body. If you drink one cup of green tea daily, it will not allow uric acid levels in your body to rise.

Image Source : FREEPIK Green Tea helps in increased uric acid problem

Also read: Eat 2 cloves with warm water before sleeping at night, know health benefits