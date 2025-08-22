Judge Frank Caprio dies after a long fight with pancreatic cancer: Early signs often missed Beloved TV judge and former Providence Municipal Court Chief Judge, Frank Caprio, has passed away following a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. In this article, a renowned doctor has shared a few early signs of pancreatic cancer.

New Delhi:

American judge Frank Caprio, who was well-known for his empathy in the courtroom, lost his fight with pancreatic illness and died on Wednesday at the age of 88. Pancreatic cancer has been described to be one of the most silent but lethal cancers. According to Dr. Soumil J. Vyas, Pancreatic Cancer Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist, during the initial stages, it presents unclear and vague symptoms, thus the diagnosis becomes extremely challenging at a timely interval.

Hours before Caprio's death, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for his fans.

In the video, he can be seen lying in a hospital bed saying, "Last year I asked you to pray for me. And it's very obvious that you did, because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I've had a setback, and I'm back in the hospital now."

Why Early Symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer are Overlooked

The patient may be premature in reporting dull abdominal pain instead of discomfort, with a disorder of digestion. These signs are often confused with acidity or acid dyspepsia and thus delay proper diagnosis. More ominous signs, such as significant weight loss, vomiting, or jaundice, typically occur later. Jaundice is secondary to an obstructive compression of the bile ducts by a pancreatic tumour — an early external sign in the majority of patients.

Another critical warning indicator, Dr Vyas discovers, is new onset or acute worsening of diabetes. In some patients, pancreatic cancer causes diabetes, while in others with the disease, blood sugars deteriorate on anti-diabetic therapy.

The Growing Burden Among Younger Patients

Pancreatic cancer is most frequently diagnosed in individuals above the age of 60 years, traditionally. But Dr Vyas observes a worrisome trend in India — a growing number of young patients, below the age of 50 years, with pancreatic and gastrointestinal cancers, even in the absence of common risk factors.

Lifestyle issues such as smoking, heavy alcohol use, and obesity greatly increase the risk for pancreatic cancer. Hereditary causes account for only a few instances, and even people with chronic pancreatitis are at risk. Pancreatic inflammation that occurs and persists can either go on to become cancer or cause symptoms similar to cancer, so close follow-up should be done.

The Importance of Early Diagnosis

Since the disease is asymptomatic in the initial stages, there should be a strong suspicion. Dr Vyas reiterates that nonspecific gastrointestinal symptoms lasting four weeks or more should not be ignored. The symptoms should be assessed even before this — optimally two weeks prior — in diabetics and the elderly to rule out underlying malignancy.

Treatment and Hope for a Cure

Treatment options rely heavily upon the timing of pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Early diagnosis, with surgery and chemotherapy, provides highly successful results, including the possibility of a cure. "Early detection is the only way to give patients an opportunity at a complete cure," stresses Dr Vyas.

A Call for Vigilance

The rising prevalence of pancreatic and GI cancers among Indians at a young age only serves to increase awareness, lifestyle modification, and early medical consultation even more. Cancer of the pancreas silently kills, but the voice of the body and timely medical advice can be lifesaving.

