Frank Caprio, 'America's nicest judge', dies at 88: Who was he?

Retired Providence Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio, who was popularly known as 'America's nicest judge', passed away on Wednesday (local time) at the age of 88. Known for his viral clips on social media, Caprio was battling cancer for the last one year

Last week, he posted a video on social media, speaking about his health and how the past few days were tough for him. "Last year I asked you to pray for me, and it’s very obvious that you did, because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback and I’m back at the hospital," he said in a video on Facebook.

Who was Frank Caprio?

Frank Caprio was a municipal judge in Rhode Island. Born in 1936 in Rhode Island, he grew up in an Italian-American family. He became famous on social media for his kind conduct in courtrooms, as he often used to listened to the personal struggles of the people. Because of his humility, Caprio was popularly known as 'America's nicest judge'. He also became an online sensation for his show Caught in Providence (2018–2020).

Caprio served as a chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court from 1985 to 2023. In 2017, he said he hoped that people would be able to understand that justice can be dispensed "without being oppressive". "I hope that people will take away that the institutions of government can function very well by exercising kindness, fairness, and compassion in their deliberations. We live in a very contentious society," he had said.

A 'devoted' family member

His family described him as a "devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend". In a statement, they said Caprio's kindness and humour has left an indelible mark on all who knew him. They also said that Caprio "touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond".