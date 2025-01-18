Cancer cases increasing among young adults, simple lifestyle changes to reduce the risk

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cancer cases increasing among young adults.

Cancer cases among young adults, especially women are increasing, according to a recent report by the American Cancer Society. As per the report, the alarming trends show rising rates of early onset cancers including breast, colorectal, pancreatic and uterine among adults under 50.

How do people lower their chances of getting cancer? A lot of guidance is available. However, recommendations from one study can appear to contradict those from another. Additionally, scientists continue to investigate novel cancer prevention strategies.

Experts are aware, nevertheless, that some lifestyle decisions can influence the risk of developing cancer. To help avoid cancer, try these lifestyle suggestions.

Don't use tobacco

Numerous cancer kinds have been connected to smoking. Cancers of the lung, mouth, throat, voice box, pancreas, bladder, cervix, and kidney are included in this category. Lung cancer risk may even be increased by exposure to secondhand smoke. However, smoking isn't the only dangerous habit. Chewing tobacco has been associated with pancreatic, throat, and mouth cancers.

Avoiding tobacco use is a fantastic approach to help prevent cancer. Consult a healthcare provider about smoking cessation aids and other methods if you wish to give up tobacco use.

Eat healthy food

Cancer cannot be completely avoided by eating a healthy diet. However, it could reduce the danger. Consume a lot of vegetables and fruits. Give special attention to fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods like beans and entire grains. Limit foods that are heavy in added sugars, fats, and calories. Limit trans and saturated fats, red meat, processed meats, and refined carbohydrates. Individuals who follow a Mediterranean diet are less likely to get breast cancer. Plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts are the mainstay of the Mediterranean diet.

Steer clear of booze

If you drink alcohol at all, do it in moderation. Alcohol increases the risk of several cancers, such as liver, kidney, lung, colon, and breast cancer. The more you drink, the higher the risk.

Maintain a healthy weight and engage in physical activity

Maintaining a healthy weight may reduce the risk of developing some cancers. These include cancers of the kidney, liver, colon, pancreas, and breast.

Exercise also counts. In addition to aiding in weight management, physical activity alone may reduce the incidence of colon and breast cancer.

Take precautions against the sun

One of the most prevalent types of cancer and one of the simplest to avoid is skin cancer. Don't spend too much time in the sun. The sun's rays are at their brightest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., thus this is particularly true during that time.

Get as much shade as you can when you're outside. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are also beneficial. Wear as much skin-covering apparel as you can. Put on sunglasses and a head covering.

Apply a lot of sunblock. Even on overcast days, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least thirty.

