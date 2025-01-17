Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 early warning signs of Stomach Tumor you shouldn't ignore

Tumors in the stomach are also called stomach tumors or abdominal tumors. When the accumulation of abnormal cells present in the stomach leads to abnormal growth of tissue, a tumor is formed in the stomach. Tumors can occur in any part of the stomach, such as in the intestines, stomach wall, or other organs of the stomach. Stomach tumors can be cancerous (malignant) or non-cancerous (benign). When an abnormal swelling or lump forms in the stomach, it is called a stomach tumor.

The symptoms of tumors in the stomach are often simple in the beginning. But over time the size of the tumor increases, due to which the symptoms can become severe. In such a situation, it is important to pay attention to its symptoms to get timely treatment. Let us know what the symptoms are in the case of tumors in the stomach.

1. Swelling or lump in the abdomen

In the case of a tumor in the stomach, one may experience swelling or a lump in the stomach. This lump may gradually grow larger and may cause pain when touched. If you are experiencing such symptoms, contact a doctor immediately.

2. Stomach ache

A person may experience severe abdominal pain if he has a tumor in the stomach. This pain can be constant and often increases over time. The intensity of the pain may also increase as the size of the tumor increases. If you are experiencing such symptoms, you should seek help from a doctor.

3. Sudden weight loss

Sudden, rapid weight loss without any effort can also be a sign of a stomach tumor. In this condition, the person experiences a decrease in appetite. If your weight is decreasing rapidly without any apparent reason, then immediately consult a doctor and get it checked.

4. Digestive problems

The digestive process is affected due to the tumor in the stomach, which can cause problems like constipation, diarrhea, heartburn, indigestion, nausea, and vomiting. If you are having digestion-related problems for a long time, then consult a doctor once and get a checkup done.

5. Extreme fatigue and weakness

Due to a tumor in the stomach, there is a lack of nutrients in the body, which affects the energy in the body. Due to this, the person always feels tired and weak. If you feel tired and weak despite a proper diet and adequate rest, then you should consult a doctor.

ALSO READ: Drinking a glass of milk daily can help reduce risk of colorectal cancer, says study