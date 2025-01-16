Drinking a glass of milk daily can help reduce risk of colorectal cancer, says study

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL How to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer affects millions of individuals worldwide and is one of the most frequent types of cancer. However, with the appropriate diet, you can prevent the development of this aggressive type of cancer. Who knew the remedy had been lying in a glass of milk all along?

According to a recent study led by Keren Papier of the University of Oxford, including a glass of milk in your daily diet can lower your risk of developing colorectal cancer. The 16-year study followed 542,778 British women's eating habits and health results. This was done to better understand how particular foods and nutrients can help guard against one of the most common types of cancer.

During the 16-year study period, 12,251 women acquired colorectal cancer, providing the researchers with additional insight into the relationship between eating habits and cancer risk. Adequate calcium intake has been identified as one of the cancer-protective variables. Women who consumed more calcium-rich foods had a lower risk of developing colorectal cancer. The effects of calcium on health were discovered to be consistent, regardless of the source it came from.

The researchers discovered that drinking milk on a daily basis has numerous health benefits, including protection against colorectal cancer. Drinking milk on a regular basis has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Yogurt consumption revealed similar health advantages. Dairy nutrients such as riboflavin, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium have also shown significant advantages.

The study also found that drinking alcohol and eating red meat have a negative impact on health. Consuming two standard drinks per day was connected with a 15% increased chance of developing colorectal cancer. A daily portion of red meat in the diet has been associated with an 8% increase in colorectal cancer risk.

