Can cervical cancer be prevented? Expert explains causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, but it is also one of the most preventable ones. However, women tend to suffer in silence due to the lack of awareness regarding this cancer. Fortunately, with regular Pap smears, HPV vaccinations, and informed lifestyle choices, women can significantly reduce their risk and take control of their cervical health.

When we spoke to Dr Swati Rai, Consultant-Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Most cervical cancers happen due to frequent infections with certain high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection. Cervical cancer can be managed if detected and treated on time. Women won’t notice any symptoms of this cancer at the initial stage. Though, later they may notice abnormal vaginal bleeding (between periods, after intercourse, or after menopause), unusual vaginal discharge, sometimes with a foul odour, pelvic pain or pain during intercourse, and even back pain. It is the need of the hour to understand the causes behind this cancer.

The causes:

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection can invite this cancer. Are you aware? High-risk HPV types, such as HPV-16 and HPV-18, are responsible for a large number of cases of this cancer. Furthermore, smoking, weakened immune system, early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, or prolonged use of oral contraceptives can also cause this cancer.

The diagnosis:

Women generally tend to ignore their cervical health and suffer from this cancer. It is the right time for women to take charge of their health and follow regular screening as suggested by the doctor. Women should go for a Pap Smear to be able to spot the abnormal cell changes in the cervix. HPV Testing will also help to know the chances of HPV strains present in the body. Women will also be advised a colposcopy for a detailed examination of the cervix for abnormalities. Even a biopsy will be suggested to know about the presence of cancerous cells.

The treatment:

This will be determined by the treating doctor and will be in the form of surgery along with radiation, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. Timely treatment will help with cancer management and improve the quality of life.

Preventive measures for cervical cancer:

Women should pay attention to their cervical health by opting for Pap Smears regularly to detect precancerous changes, allowing for timely intervention before they develop into cancer. Experts recommend that women begin Pap smears at age 21 and continue screening every 3 years until age 29. From age 30 to 65, it is advised to either have a Pap smear every 3 years or combine it with an HPV test every 5 years. Regular screening helps identify precancerous changes in the cervix, enabling timely intervention and reducing cancer progression. Don’t miss the HPV vaccination that shields against the HPV strains responsible for most cervical cancers. HPV vaccine is most effective when administered before sexual activity begins, typically recommended for girls aged 9 to 14 years. Practice safe sex, quit smoking, and boost immunity by eating a well-balanced diet and exercising. Go for regular check-ups and follow-ups with the doctor without fail.

