Include these superfoods in your diet to avoid cervical cancer, suggests expert

Cervical cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths among Indian women aged 15 to 44. Cervical cancer affects the lining of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. Cervical cancer is mostly caused by the human papillomavirus, or HPV. Cervical cancer is a major cause of death in women due to the lack of screening and vaccines against HPV. However, vaccines are now available.

But even now, people are not aware of this serious disease. In such a situation, a campaign of Cervical Cancer Month Awareness is run in the month of January so that people know more and more about this disease. Also, with a good lifestyle and good diet, the risk of cervical cancer can be reduced to a great extent. Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Senior Consultant Hematologist and Oncologist at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, tells us which things can be included in the diet to prevent cervical cancer.

Dr. Amit Upadhyay says that it is very important to have a balanced diet to prevent cancer, which should have sufficient and good amounts of protein, fat, carbohydrates, fiber, water, vitamins, and minerals. Therefore, you should consume foods rich in nutrients in your diet.

Foods rich in vitamin C

To strengthen your immune system, consume certain foods, such as foods rich in vitamin C. Citrus fruits (oranges, sweet limes, and amla), rich in vitamin C, act as antioxidants and are believed to be helpful in cancer prevention. Broccoli and fiber-rich foods, such as fruits and vegetables, also play an important role. Nuts (such as walnuts and almonds), olive oil, ghee, and mushrooms boost immunity.

Include omega-3-rich foods in your diet

Foods rich in omega-3, such as fish oil, flax seeds, and chia seeds, have anti-cancer properties. Additionally, tomatoes are also considered effective against cancer.

