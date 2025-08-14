Janmashtami fast: What to eat and avoid to stay energised and acidity-free Fasting on Janmashtami doesn’t have to leave you tired or bloated. Discover the vrat-friendly foods that boost energy and protect digestion — and the common fasting mistakes you must avoid to stay healthy and acidity-free all day.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami is celebrated across India with a lot of joy and pomp. The festival is considered to be the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. People observe fasts on this day and worship the lord to get his blessings. While you fast, you can eat certain foods that give you energy and also keep you full.

You don’t have to observe absolute abstinence from food but it is crucial that you are careful about what you eat and what you don’t. Eating the right food can keep you full and also prevent acidity, bloating and other digestive problems. Here’s what you should eat and what you should avoid during Janmashtami fast.

What should you eat during Janmashtami vrat?

1. Hydrating Foods

These include coconut water, lemon water, fresh fruit juices (without added sugar), herbal teas. Fasting can lead to dehydration, especially if you’re avoiding water. Natural electrolytes from coconut water and lemon water can help maintain energy levels and prevent fatigue.

2. Fruits

These include bananas, apples, papayas, muskmelon and watermelon. Fruits are a good source of quick energy. They have natural sugars, are rich in fibre which helps in digestion and are light in the stomach.

If you have diabetes or fluctuating blood sugar levels, follow these expert fasting tips by Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta to stay safe during Janmashtami.

3. Dry Fruits

These include almonds, cashews, walnuts, dates and raisins. They have healthy fats, protein and minerals in them which can give you sustained energy. But make sure to soak them before eating as it helps in digestion.

4. Milk and Milk-Based Preparations

These include paneer, curd, lassi, kheer (made with vrat ingredients like sabudana or makhana). These foods give you protein, calcium and natural probiotics (in curd) which helps maintain your gut health while you’re fasting.

5. Gluten-Free Grains

These are vrat-friendly and includes buckwheat flour, (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara) and amaranth flour (rajgira) among others. These are lighter to digest than wheat, easy to digest and release energy gradually into the bloodstream. You can use them for rotis, puris or even pancakes.

6. Healthy Cooking Oils

These include ghee, coconut oil and peanut oil. These give you healthy fats that help you stay full for longer and also improve nutrient absorption.

7. Complex Carbs

These include sweet potato, boiled potatoes (in moderation), sabudana khichdi and makhana. These foods give you energy and prevent crashes.

Along with choosing the right vrat-friendly foods, follow these 7 nutritionist-approved tips to avoid fatigue and bloating during Janmashtami fasting.

What should you avoid during Janmashtami vrat?

1. Heavy, Deep-Fried Foods

These include excessively fried kuttu puris, pakoras and chips. Such foods can cause bloating, acidity and sluggishness, especially during fasting when digestion is already slow.

2. Overly Spicy or Oily Foods

Spices like chili powder can irritate the stomach lining and trigger acidity. Hence, it is best that you avoid it.

3. Refined Sugar and Processed Foods

These include packaged sweets, sugary drinks and artificial juices. They cause a sudden spike in blood sugar, which is followed by a crash, thereby, making you tired.

4. Too Much Caffeine

These include strong tea and coffee. Caffeine can cause dehydration and acidity, and drinking it on an empty stomach may lead to digestive discomfort.

5. Overeating

After fasting, the stomach tends to be more sensitive. Hence, overeating can cause indigestion, bloating and lethargy.

Many devotees unknowingly make these common fasting mistakes that can harm digestion and energy levels during Janmashtami.