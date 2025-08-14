Fasting on Janmashtami? 7 nutritionist tips to avoid fatigue and bloating Fasting this Janmashtami? Skip the fatigue and bloating with nutritionist-approved vrat foods, hydration tips, and easy mistakes to avoid for all-day energy.

New Delhi:

If your Janmashtami fast leaves you feeling dizzy, bloated, or completely drained, you may be making some common vrat mistakes without realising it. From skipping hydration to overeating fried snacks, these habits can take a toll on your energy and digestion.

According to Ms Anuja Gaur, Consultant, Weight Management and Diet Therapy, Aakash Healthcare, it is important to pay attention to Janmashtami fasting tips. There are numerous ways to eat healthy and stay energised on Janmashtami. With a little preparation, you can make your vrat both healthful and fulfilling. Let's dig deeper into that.

How to maintain a balanced diet to stay energised during the vrat

Keeping your energy levels up during a fast is all about smart choices, and yes, it’s easier than you think!

1. Begin with proper hydration

To keep the electrolytes balanced, start the day with a glass of warm water mixed with lemon or a pinch of rock salt. To stay hydrated without breaking your fast, consume coconut water or herbal tea, but packaged sugary drinks tend to cause an energy collapse later on.

2. Choose nutrient-dense fasting recipes

Rather than relying entirely on fried snacks, go for healthful vrat-friendly meals like samak rice, kuttu (buckwheat) flour, and rajgira (amaranth), sabudana. These are complex carbs that provide longer-lasting hunger relief. To add some protein to your diet, mix these with curd or milk.

3. Include fruit abundantly

Bananas, papayas, apples, and pomegranates provide fast energy while also attracting natural vitamins. These reduce acid production, which is sometimes observed during fasting.

4. Eat in modest portions

Instead of one or two large meals, break your fast with small, balanced servings spread throughout the day. Small meals keep blood sugar levels steady, allowing you to avoid bloating after a fast.

5. Limit deep-fried foods

It's tempting to eat aloo chips, pakoras, or rich desserts, but too much oil might make digestion difficult. Instead, choose roasted or lightly sautéed ghee choices.

6. Don't miss out on protein

Do not skip out on protein. Paneer or cottage cheese, dry fruits and seeds, lassi, or kheer (lower in sugar) can assist in preserving muscle power and possibly avoid fatigue during fasting hours.

7. Break the fast thoughtfully

After fasting during the nocturnal Janmashtami ceremonies, reward your body with something light, such as fruit salad or a tiny portion of makhana kheer, before moving on to more substantial meals.

The fast on Janmashtami does not have to be tiring. With a good balance of hydration, fresh fruits, nutritious grains, and mindful eating, you will be able to honour the tradition while also soaking in the spiritual essence of the day.