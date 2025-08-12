Janmashtami speeches in Hindi, English, Gujarati and Kannada for school and cultural events [2025] Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with inspiring speeches in Hindi, English, Gujarati, and Kannada—perfect for kids, students, and cultural gatherings.

New Delhi:

Speech on Janmashtami is a popular request in schools, cultural programs, and community gatherings during the festival. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with devotion, music, dance, and fasting throughout India on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The right speech on Janmashtami can encapsulate the spirit of this holy day for students giving speeches for competitions, parents helping their child or organisers looking for the appropriate speech. Engaging and simple-to-deliver Janmashtami speeches in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Kannada are available here for use with both children and adults.

Whether you're a student preparing for a competition, a parent helping your child, or an organiser looking for the perfect words, the right speech can capture the spirit of this auspicious day. Here, we bring you engaging and easy-to-deliver Janmashtami speeches in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Kannada, suitable for kids and adults alike.

Speech on Janmashtami

Sample speech 1

Good morning, respected principal, teachers, and my dear friends.

Today, I am here to speak about Janmashtami, the day we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva, Krishna’s life was a journey of miracles, wisdom, and love for humanity. From his childhood pranks of stealing butter to his guidance in the Bhagavad Gita, he taught us the values of truth, duty, and devotion.

On this day, temples are decorated, devotional songs are sung, and people observe fasts to honour Krishna’s birth. Let us remember his teachings and try to bring joy and righteousness into our own lives.

Sample speech 2

Respected guests, teachers, and friends,

Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It reminds us of the victory of good over evil. Lord Krishna was born at midnight to free the world from the tyranny of Kansa. His life’s message: “Do your duty without expecting rewards,”is as relevant today as it was thousands of years ago.

As we celebrate with Dahi Handi, kirtans, and fasting, let us also imbibe his virtues of compassion, courage, and humility. Happy Janmashtami to all!

Speech on Janmashtami in Hindi

Sample speech 1

Namaskar sabhi ko,

Aaj main Janmashtami par kuch shabd kehna chahta hoon. Janmashtami bhagwan Shri Krishna ke janm ka tyohar hai, jo Mathura me Devaki aur Vasudev ke ghar janme the. Unhone apne jeevan se prem, daya, aur satya ka paath sikhaya.

Is din log upvaas rakhte hain, mandiron me bhajan kirtan hota hai, aur raat ko Krishna janm ka utsav manaya jata hai. Aayiye hum sab milkar unke updeshon ko apne jeevan me apnayein.

Sample speech 2

Adarniya adhyapak aur mere pyare mitron,

Krishna Janmashtami hum sab ke liye bahut pavitra din hai. Bhagwan Krishna ne humein dharm, nyay, aur prem ka marg dikhaya. Unka janm asur Kansa ke atyacharon ko khatm karne ke liye hua tha.

Aaj ke din hum Dahi Handi, bhajan, aur pooja karke unka samman karte hain. Bhagwan Krishna ke ashirwad se humari zindagi me hamesha khushi bani rahe.

Janmashtami speech for kids

Sample speech 1

Hello everyone,

My name is [Name], and today I am going to talk about Janmashtami. This festival celebrates Lord Krishna’s birthday. He loved butter, played the flute, and helped people. On this day, we decorate temples, sing songs, and break the Dahi Handi.

I love Janmashtami because it’s full of joy and colour. Happy Janmashtami!

Sample speech 2

Good morning, teachers and friends,

Janmashtami is the day Lord Krishna was born. He was very kind and always helped the poor. We pray to him and listen to his stories.

Let us all be like Krishna: kind, brave, and happy. Thank you.

Janmashtami speech in Gujarati

Sample speech 1

Kem cho mitron,

Aaje hu Janmashtami vishe vaat karva aavyo chu. Aa tyohaar Bhagwan Krishna na janm no utsav chhe. Te Mathura ma janmya ane loko ne prem ane satya no marg batavyo.

Aa divase loko mandiro ne sajave chhe, bhajan kare chhe, ane dahi handi na khel kare chhe.

Sample speech 2

Namaskar,

Janmashtami divas par apde Bhagwan Krishna na janm ne yad kariye chhiye. Te badha na priya chhe ane balpan ma makhan khava ghamta hata.

Aa divase upvaas, pooja, ane utsah sathe tyohaar manavama aave chhe.

Krishna Janmashtami speech in Kannada

Sample speech 1

Namaskara ellarigu,

Eega nanu Janmashtami bagge mathanaduttidini. Idu Bhagavan Krishna avara janmadina habba. Avara jeevan namage prem mattu dharmada patha kaliside.

Ee dina mandiragalu alankarisalapaduttave mattu bhajanagalu naadisalapaduttave.

Sample Speech 2

Namaskara, Janmashtami habbavannu naavu tumba santoshadinda aacharisuttivi. Bhagavan Krishna janma asurara duritavanannu tolagisalu aayitu.

Ee dina pooja, bhajan, mattu dahi handi karyakrama naadisalapaduttade.

Janmashtami is more than just a festival! This day marks a celebration of love, truth, and devotion. A Janmashtami speech ought to inspire people from Lord Krishna's life and lessons. The message remains consistent: be compassionate, do your duty, and spread joy wherever you go, be it in English, Hindi, Gujarati, or Kannada.