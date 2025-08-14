Krishna Janmashtami fast: Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta shares tips to keep your blood sugar stable Fasting during Krishna Janmashtami can be challenging for diabetics, with long hours without food often leading to sugar spikes or crashes. Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Head of Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, shares expert tips to keep your blood sugar stable while cele

New Delhi:

Fasting during Krishna Janmashtami is a spiritual practice for many, but for people with diabetes or those prone to fluctuations in blood sugar, it can be challenging. Long hours without food, followed by a sudden intake of sugary offerings, can cause spikes and crashes in glucose levels.

However, with a bit of planning, you can observe the fast without compromising your health. Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Head of Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, has shared tips to keep blood sugar level stable while following the Krishna Janmashtam fast.

Diabetics must follow these sugar-control tips on Janmashtami

1. Start With a Balanced Pre-Fast Meal

Before beginning your fast, eat a meal rich in complex carbohydrates (such as oats, brown rice, or whole wheat chapati), lean protein (paneer, lentils, or curd), and healthy fats (nuts or seeds). This combination helps release energy slowly, keeping you fuller for longer and preventing sharp sugar drops.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water before starting the fast and during the allowed breaks. Dehydration can worsen fatigue, dizziness, and sugar imbalances. If permitted in your fast, include coconut water, lemon water (without sugar), or plain buttermilk to maintain electrolyte balance.

3. Avoid Sugary Offerings in Large Quantities

Traditional Janmashtami prasad, such as makhan mishri, peda, or sweetened milk, is high in sugar. If you have diabetes, take only a small portion and balance it with a protein source like nuts or paneer to prevent rapid glucose spikes.

4. Break Your Fast Gradually

When ending your fast, avoid large, heavy meals. Start with a light snack such as fruit (papaya, apple, or guava) and a protein source, then move to a regular balanced meal after 30-45 minutes.

5. Include Low-GI Fasting Foods

Opt for vrat-friendly foods with a low glycaemic index, such as samak rice, boiled sweet potato, or kuttu (buckwheat) roti. These release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, avoiding sudden highs and lows.

6. Monitor Your Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, check your blood sugar before, during (if the fast is long), and after the fast. If you feel symptoms such as sweating, shaking, palpitations, or extreme fatigue, break your fast immediately and consult your doctor.

So, listen to your body while observing a fast, and if you have an existing health condition, seek your doctor’s advice before fasting.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: August 15 or 16? Find the right date and midnight puja muhurat